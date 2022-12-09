Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Men's Health
Scientists Confirm Short Man Syndrome Is Real
According to 2022 data, in the UK the average height for men is 178.2cm – that’s equal to 5ft 9in – putting the likes of Tom Holland, Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg in the ‘short man’ category. Now, that’s not to say there’s anything wrong with being short. Studies suggest that shorter men have faster reaction times, stronger muscles in proportion to body weight and are less likely to break bones when falling.
How long can humans live? We ask an expert
Setting our upper limit at a mere 150 might sound daft 10,000 years from now, says Prof Richard Faragher
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?
Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
Down Syndrome Has Virtually ‘Disappeared’ in Iceland and the Reason Lies in Abortions
Boy with Down syndromePhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of the 21st chromosome. This extra genetic material can cause a range of physical and intellectual differences, including characteristic facial features and intellectual disability.
Voices: I’m sick of all the male billionaires telling us how we should be working
Another day, another bleating male billionaire desperately trying to keep employment in the dark ages. Sir James Dyson joins a wealthy – but, in my opinion, morally motley – crew of Elon Musk, Lord Sugar and Jacob Rees-Mogg (who is officially a millionaire), wedded to a 9-5 model born in the Industrial Revolution. A time when men earned the bacon and women, well, cooked it.As far as I can tell, all have three things in common: dollar, archaic mindsets and nothing to back up their argument that flexible working is bad for productivity. Nada. It’s a lot of hot...
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
'Dynamic soaring' could help spacecraft zoom across interstellar space, study suggests
For the longest time, humans have dreamt of exploring the unknown beyond the solar system. But what stopped us?. Distance and time it would take us, which can be thousands of years, to peer at various stars in interstellar space. Does that mean a journey into that dazzling portal would be impossible in human lifetimes? These scientists do not think so.
I sell feet pics on the side. Here's how I find buyers, set prices, and make sure no one can identify me.
Riley, 21, sells feet pics as a side hustle using a pseudonym and VPN to stay anonymous. She says the gig is lucrative and easy to get started.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting
Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
The Einstein effect: Why people trust anything that ‘researchers’ say
There is something about sentences that use bizarre big words that make no sense. When people hear intellectual phrases that go way above their heads and cannot understand them, they tend to believe them – only because they sound very ‘intelligent’. The same goes with any sentence that starts with ‘scientists have recently discovered’ or ‘researchers have concluded’.
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
New Horizons' Alan Stern Reveals How Titanic Trip Compares With Space Travel
The principal investigator of NASA's New Horizons mission to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt discussed his journey to the Titanic's wreckage this summer.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Scientists can learn a great deal about Martian dust devils only by listening to them
Scientists analyzed the sound recordings of a Martian dust devil traveling across Mars' ancient lakebed, the Jezero crater, for the first time. The researchers carried out an analysis of multi-sensor data that suggested the dust devil was more than 118 meters (387 feet) tall. As per a press statement, the findings "may improve our understanding of surface changes, dust storms, and climate variability on Mars, which may have implications for space exploration."
Humanity has become ‘weapon of mass extinction’, UN head tells Cop15 launch
Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction and governments must end the “orgy of destruction”, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has said at the beginning of the biodiversity Cop15. “We are out of harmony with nature. In fact, we are playing an entirely different song....
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
131K+
Followers
13K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 3