Men's Health

Scientists Confirm Short Man Syndrome Is Real

According to 2022 data, in the UK the average height for men is 178.2cm – that’s equal to 5ft 9in – putting the likes of Tom Holland, Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg in the ‘short man’ category. Now, that’s not to say there’s anything wrong with being short. Studies suggest that shorter men have faster reaction times, stronger muscles in proportion to body weight and are less likely to break bones when falling.
psychologytoday.com

What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?

Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
The Independent

Voices: I’m sick of all the male billionaires telling us how we should be working

Another day, another bleating male billionaire desperately trying to keep employment in the dark ages. Sir James Dyson joins a wealthy – but, in my opinion, morally motley – crew of Elon Musk, Lord Sugar and Jacob Rees-Mogg (who is officially a millionaire), wedded to a 9-5 model born in the Industrial Revolution. A time when men earned the bacon and women, well, cooked it.As far as I can tell, all have three things in common: dollar, archaic mindsets and nothing to back up their argument that flexible working is bad for productivity. Nada. It’s a lot of hot...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow

A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Interesting Engineering

'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground

Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Happiness at Work Without Quiet Quitting

Unhappy work situations are the underlying cause of the quiet quitting trend. Before quitting or quiet quitting, it’s best to try a more proactive approach first. A simple acronym contains all the steps needed for successfully influencing upward. While the workplace buzz phrase of 2021 was “the Great Resignation,”...
Fareeha Arshad

The Einstein effect: Why people trust anything that ‘researchers’ say

There is something about sentences that use bizarre big words that make no sense. When people hear intellectual phrases that go way above their heads and cannot understand them, they tend to believe them – only because they sound very ‘intelligent’. The same goes with any sentence that starts with ‘scientists have recently discovered’ or ‘researchers have concluded’.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Interesting Engineering

Scientists can learn a great deal about Martian dust devils only by listening to them

Scientists analyzed the sound recordings of a Martian dust devil traveling across Mars' ancient lakebed, the Jezero crater, for the first time. The researchers carried out an analysis of multi-sensor data that suggested the dust devil was more than 118 meters (387 feet) tall. As per a press statement, the findings "may improve our understanding of surface changes, dust storms, and climate variability on Mars, which may have implications for space exploration."
