Brown Water: Water Main Leak Causes Traffic Delays In Croton-On-Hudson

Faucet. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Rajesh Balouria

This story has been updated.

A water main leak in Northern Westchester caused both a traffic interruption and some residents to experience discolored water in their homes.

The leak was found in Croton-on-Hudson in the area of Cleveland Drive by the Croton Free Library, according to an announcement by Croton-on-Hudson officials on Friday, Dec. 9 from around 9 a.m.

Homes located in the area of Cleveland Drive between Munson Street and Peter Beet Lane experienced a water service interruption because of the leak, village officials said.

Additionally, some residences are experiencing brown water because of the leak. To avoid this, village officials are flushing hydrants to clear the discolored water, and they are advising homeowners to let faucets run to clear the service line and to avoid doing laundry for 24 hours, according to village officials.

The leak also caused a traffic disruption on Cleveland Drive as it was repaired, village officials said.

Officials announced that the leak had been repaired around 11:20 a.m.

