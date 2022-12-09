ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

The Good, Bad and Ugly of Every $100M Contract Given to an MLB Starting Pitcher

With inconsistent aging and less predictability when it comes to injury issues, MLB pitchers are the most volatile athletes in professional sports. That makes signing one to a $100 million-plus contract extremely risky. At the same time, no team has ever won a World Series without quality starting pitching. It's...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Braves' Max Fried Could Be Trade Candidate After Sean Murphy Deal

Despite signing seemingly every one of their young stars to a long-term extension, the Atlanta Braves' rising payroll could cause them to trade Max Fried. On MLB Network's Hot Stove (h/t MLB.com), Jim Callis of MLB.com noted there are "rumors" Fried could be moved this offseason, as it's unclear if the club will be able to sign him to an extension.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Report: Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year, $63M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Veteran starting pitching Chris Bassitt has agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bassitt joins an already strong starting rotation that features Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. The Blue Jays are clearly looking to close the seven-game gap that separated them from the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.
OHIO STATE
Bleacher Report

Sean Murphy Traded to Braves from Athletics in 3-Team Deal with Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade with the Oakland Athletics that also involves the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are the full details of the trade, which was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN:. Braves get: Sean Murphy (C) Athletics get: Kyle Muller (LHP), Manny...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Juan Soto-Like Package for Bryan Reynolds

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have a massive price tag in mind for teams interested in center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that news Sunday. "Yes, the Pirates are willing to entertain moving center fielder Bryan Reynolds, if only because clubs are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Should Yankees Pay a Premium for Bryan Reynolds amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors?

The New York Yankees have twice paid a premium to keep their own players this offseason, bringing back both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on colossal contracts. Yet it still feels as if the Yankees could have another splurge in them over the course of the MLB offseason. Perhaps that's why they're making noise on the trade market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Dodgers Rumors: Dansby Swanson Linked Amid Interest From Cubs, More in Free Agency

Shortstop Dansby Swanson remains one of the top free agents on the open market, and he's being linked to a perennial National League contender. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Swanson "appears to be a possibility" for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished with the best record in MLB last season. Heyman also noted that the Chicago Cubs remain interested in Swanson, who married United States women's national team and Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy