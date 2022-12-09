Read full article on original website
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
Trial records suggest former lawmaker used COVID relief aid for personal investments
Michael Capps is standing trial on 18 federal charges of COVID-19 relief fraud and money laundering.
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
The U.S. government has sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands
3 Dead as Storm Spawns Southern Tornadoes
"By Jake Bleiberg and Kevin McGillA vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains.Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night.The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun...
