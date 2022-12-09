In a move that was widely predicted by economists, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points during its December 14 session, its last meeting of 2022. This marks the seventh time this year that the Fed has increased interest rates in an effort to combat rising inflation. The Federal Reserve had previously increased the target range for its benchmark interest rate by 0.75% during its last four meetings. This latest increase pushes the benchmark borrowing rates to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level since 2007. Ahead of the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, the Labor Department's latest consumer price index report indicated that inflation seems to be slowing. The consumer price index rose just 0.1% from the previous month and increased 7.1% from a year ago. Experts had been predicting increases of 0.3% and 7.3%, respectively.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO