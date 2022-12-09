Read full article on original website
Does Paying a Mortgage Off Early Make Sense
The mortgage is a loan taken by a homeowner to purchase or improve a house. It is usually repaid over many years, with regular payments of interest and repayments of the principal outstanding.
3 smart times to refinance your mortgage
When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...
Average Credit Scores Remain at Record Highs — How To Take Advantage in Inflated Economy
One's credit score can make or break them, and it seems that consumers have been paying extra attention to this fact of late. The national average credit score is at an all-time high of 716, according...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
How To Raise Your Credit Score by 100 Points Overnight
Your credit score can have a big impact on your finances--particularly the amount of credit available to you. Credit scores are used by lenders of all kinds--including credit cards and mortgage...
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
Fed rate hike: Will mortgage rates come down?
In a move that was widely predicted by economists, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points during its December 14 session, its last meeting of 2022. This marks the seventh time this year that the Fed has increased interest rates in an effort to combat rising inflation. The Federal Reserve had previously increased the target range for its benchmark interest rate by 0.75% during its last four meetings. This latest increase pushes the benchmark borrowing rates to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level since 2007. Ahead of the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, the Labor Department's latest consumer price index report indicated that inflation seems to be slowing. The consumer price index rose just 0.1% from the previous month and increased 7.1% from a year ago. Experts had been predicting increases of 0.3% and 7.3%, respectively.
Housing market predictions for 2023: Will mortgage rates fall?
Over the past year, persistent inflation, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty have seeped into the tumultuous housing market. Now, as 2022 draws to a close, many homeowners, would-be buyers, and prospective sellers are wondering what's in store for the housing market in 2023.
Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA
Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
3 Ways on How to Get Late Payments Removed From Credit Report
It’s no secret that late payments can negatively impact your credit score. If you have a late payment on your credit report, you may wonder how to remove it. The process is actually quite simple. All you need to do is write a letter to your creditor explaining why...
Fed rate hike: Will savings account interest rates increase?
The Federal Reserve doesn't directly set interest rates for savings accounts. But the Fed's federal fund rate decisions do influence the rates that banks set for consumer products like savings accounts. And savings account interest rates are generally correlated to the federal funds rate - meaning that if one increases, the other is likely to increase as well.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
How to choose the right mortgage for you
The homebuying process requires a lot of decision making, and one of the most important choices you'll make along the way is which mortgage is right for your needs. Picking a mortgage requires actually knowing your different options, and what to look out for. Here are some key questions to ask when it comes to selecting your home loan: What kind of mortgage do you want? First thing's first: What type of mortgage makes sense for your situation? As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains, your mortgage type affects the size of your down payment, the amount of money you're eligible...
Student Loans: Which Strategic Payment Method Is Best?
Two of the most popular approaches to paying off student debt are the debt avalanche and debt snowball method. Which is best for your financial situation? Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy...
Savings Account Rates Today: December 6, 2022—No Movement On Rates
Rates on the full range of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.
10 High-Yield Savings Accounts Now Offering APYs of 3% or Higher
As the adage goes, a penny saved is a penny earned. But what if that penny could give you an even better return?. Whether you’re paying for surprise car repairs, covering a medical expense or getting unexpectedly slammed with sky-high energy bills, money stashed in an emergency fund can bail you out of a bad spot.
How student loan policies widen the homeownership gap
For Black Americans with student loan debt, the home buying dream may be disappearing altogether.
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
HSBC's disgruntled shareholders launch new campaign for spinoff
HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A small group of HSBC's (HSBA.L) Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank's 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets.
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
Consumers are racking up debt. Or should we say after a pandemic lull, we’re back to racking up the debt. The Federal Reserve reports that consumer credit — mainly credit cards, student loans and auto loans — was up by $27 billion in October, a billion more than in September. That makes for a 6.9% annual rate of growth, which is faster than most people’s incomes are growing in this economy.
