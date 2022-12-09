NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches. She got back on track in the sixth match. Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO