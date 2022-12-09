Read full article on original website
GBK Final: East Clinton 70, Blanchester 34
BLANCHESTER — With a season-high point total, East Clinton was an easy 70-34 winner Monday over Blanchester. The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the National Division. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the division. East Clinton raced out to...
Williamsburg topples Clinton-Massie in cross-over battle
WILLIAMSBURG-In early-season crossover boys basketball game, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 66-41 Tuesday night here at WHS. The Falcons, of the SBAAC American Division, slip to 2-4 on the year while the Wildcats, a National Division team, move to 3-2. Williamsburg led almost the entire game, 16-10 after one and 31-23 at...
Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team. At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946. Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958)...
EC reserve boys fall to Rockets 60-39
OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 60-39 Tuesday night. East Clinton, 7 for 16 at the free throw line, trailed 18-8 after one quarter and were outscored 17-7 in the third period. Xander Lake led East Clinton with 11 points....
Fisher sets WHS bowling record in win over NR
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches. She got back on track in the sixth match. Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.
Robinson layup gives Wilmington 45-44 win over Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE – Wilmington marched into Waynesville Tuesday night and toppled the Spartan’s six-game winning streak, 45-44, thanks to a Ke’Asia Robinson wide-open layup with 7.9 seconds left. Following the layup, three consecutive timeouts between the two teams and a seemingly uncalled over-and-back, Waynesville’s desperation 30-footer did not...
Clinton-Massie 8th grade girls cage Lions 39-20
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated New Richmond 39-20 Monday. Haley Myers led CMMS with 16 points. Karley Goodin contributed 10 points while Alyssa Sandlin had five. Shelby Randolph and Azlynn Green scored four points each. Coach Brianna Machado said everyone played great.
Massie bowlers can’t beat Broncos big night
GEORGETOWN — Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of bowling match Monday at Community Lanes. Corvin Pittenger led Clinton-Massie with a 393 series in the boys match but Nathan Fisher had a 478 (221, 257) for the Broncos, who then average better than 220 for their four baker games. Massie averaged around 180 in its baker set.
Nance sparks Hurricane to early lead, win over Spartans
Miya Nance scored eight of her game-high points in the first period as the Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Waynesville 34-26 Saturday. Nance finished the game with 18 points and helped Wilmington to an 11-6 first quarter lead, which eventually was an eight-point win....
Tangonan three-point play lifts BHS to first win, 49-47
BLANCHESTER — Nainoa Tangonan’s three-point play in the waning seconds Tuesday lifted Blanchester to a 49-47 win over Peebles at the BHS gym. The win for the Wildcats is the first of the season in six outings. “I’m so happy for the boys,” first-year head coach Mike Malott...
Buckeyes ready for shot at No. 1 Georgia in CFP
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day has noticed a difference. An invitation to the College Football Playoff has replaced the disappointment over a loss to Michigan with something more forward looking and upbeat. No. 4 OSU’s practices for a playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New...
Wilmington man joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club
XENIA, OHIO — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Wednesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) news release. The crash occurred on State Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15.
SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation
Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s practical nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
Real estate transfers released
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Cleveland Grooms to Endurance Capital Management LLC, 494 Cumberland Rd, Clark Township, $70,000. Margaret A. Harbert to Linda S. Madison 1/3 INT,...
WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch
Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13. WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads...
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
DeWine, Mertz announce roll-out of body cameras for ODNR officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said Governor...
Ukraine standouts on hiatus until Jan. 7
Due to dangerously low temperatures in the weekend forecast, rising COVID cases, and the upcoming holidays, the weekly Saturday standouts in support of Ukraine and her people will be on hiatus until Saturday, Jan. 7. Sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus...
Clinton County Municipal court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
