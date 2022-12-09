A sweet Salvadoran quesadilla at Finca coffee. It’s hardly a secret. Reviewers and the public have been over the moon about the Salvadoran quesadillas at Finca Coffee in Madison since the shop opened in 2019. But seriously, you need to try these! In their subtle richness, they make a perfect pairing with either a potent espresso coffee or a sweet chai latte. First off, know that they are not a Mexican quesadilla. Quesadilla Salvadoreña are hockey-puck shaped cakes, slightly sweet, buttery, with a yielding interior contrasting with a crisp exterior topped with a few sesame seeds. They have the lightness of a ricotta cake, due to the inclusion of Salvadoran queso, maybe the secret weapon here. These simple treats are both elegant and homespun. If you get to Finca at the right time, you might be lucky enough to get one right out of the oven, and that, friends, is heaven.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO