Madison, WI

Ensuring equal opportunity in Madison’s music scene is goal of new report

The latest report from the Greater Madison Music City project is out and its findings emphasize the driving force behind the project itself. The “number one goal…is making sure that we have equity and equal opportunity for everyone in our music scene,” said Karen Reece before introducing the results of the study Dec. 8 at a presentation at Cafe Coda. “That's the lens we're approaching all of this through.”
One dish: Salvadoran quesadilla at Finca Coffee

A sweet Salvadoran quesadilla at Finca coffee. It’s hardly a secret. Reviewers and the public have been over the moon about the Salvadoran quesadillas at Finca Coffee in Madison since the shop opened in 2019. But seriously, you need to try these! In their subtle richness, they make a perfect pairing with either a potent espresso coffee or a sweet chai latte. First off, know that they are not a Mexican quesadilla. Quesadilla Salvadoreña are hockey-puck shaped cakes, slightly sweet, buttery, with a yielding interior contrasting with a crisp exterior topped with a few sesame seeds. They have the lightness of a ricotta cake, due to the inclusion of Salvadoran queso, maybe the secret weapon here. These simple treats are both elegant and homespun. If you get to Finca at the right time, you might be lucky enough to get one right out of the oven, and that, friends, is heaven.
What to do in Madison this week: The Moth, Nikki Lane, and more Isthmus Picks

The Moth Madison StorySLAM: Anniversary, Monday, Dec. 12, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Madison's branch of the national nonprofit The Moth is back with another StorySLAM, featuring local storytellers on the topic of milestones. You'll have to attend to know who this month's roster of performers will be, but we do know the host for December is Kevin Willmott II — a storytelling participant of Madison's first GrandSLAM in 2017 and musician (of the bands Don't Mess with Cupid and Cowboy Winter).
