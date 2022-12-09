Read full article on original website
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
northcountrynow.com
Mishap at Potsdam Post Office
A vehicle crashed into the Post Office Monday on Union Street, according to Potsdam police. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
wwnytv.com
Training at Fort Drum this week includes bomb drops
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you hear explosions or other loud noises coming from Fort Drum this week, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training is happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes...
Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Thursday Morning Through Friday Evening, Dec. 15-16
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning, Dec. 15 through Friday evening, Dec. 16 for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This includes the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville. * WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9...
informnny.com
Fire destroys Camden DPW building and all its equipment
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Camden DPW building and all of its equipment inside has been deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire but the Village of Camden Deputy Mayor says investigators have determined the fire was accidental.
informnny.com
The timing and amount of snow heading our way
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A messy bout of winter is headed to the North Country Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down to help you with your planning. Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain arrives after 4 p.m. Thursday in the Watertown area.
informnny.com
Snow headed to the North Country to end this week
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The weather is going to get more active for the North Country later this week. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for much of our area, including Watertown for later Thursday into Friday. These are only watches. This is a heads-up to you that wintry...
wwnytv.com
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of gallons of sewage have been dumped into the Black River. It wasn’t a leak, an accident, or an emergency. It’s standard operating procedure because of a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure. “A lot of our system is older systems....
newyorkalmanack.com
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident charged with criminally possessing a weapon in West Turin
WEST TURIN- A resident from Southern Lewis County is accused of criminally possessing a weapon, authorities say. Vicki L. Linkous, 31, of Constableville, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Linkous is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg firefighter union’s win could cost city $500K
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s a win for Ogdensburg firefighters as an arbitrator rules in favor of the union in its contract battle with the city. This ruling could cost Ogdensburg more than half a million dollars. The arbitration ruling finds Ogdensburg breached its contract with the city...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
wwnytv.com
Trade school remains closed after fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Northwest Career & Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg will be closed again Thursday after a fire. Principal Kyle DiTullio posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page Tuesday, saying that a table saw caught fire in the Natural Resources Management Area at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local emergency responders confirm body of missing person was recovered from Forestport area body of water
ONEIDA COUNTY- Details have surfaced concerning a missing person investigation in the Forestport, NY area. There were rumors going around since Friday regarding a heavy police presence along the banks of Little Woodhull Creek and that a body had been recovered from there. As of this report, the State Police...
informnny.com
December Book Giveaway featuring Pulaski Public Library
For the December segment of NNY Get Lit, we went to the Pulaski Public Library to learn about two of their featured books of the month. ABC50 and the North Country Library System are featuring two books each month and we’re giving you the chance to win one of them. You can find the contest on InformNNY and enter for your chance to win a children’s book or one for adult readers.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
WOLF
Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her
CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across...
WKTV
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
