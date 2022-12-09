ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountrynow.com

Mishap at Potsdam Post Office

A vehicle crashed into the Post Office Monday on Union Street, according to Potsdam police. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Training at Fort Drum this week includes bomb drops

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you hear explosions or other loud noises coming from Fort Drum this week, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training is happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes...
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Fire destroys Camden DPW building and all its equipment

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Camden DPW building and all of its equipment inside has been deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire but the Village of Camden Deputy Mayor says investigators have determined the fire was accidental.
CAMDEN, NY
informnny.com

The timing and amount of snow heading our way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A messy bout of winter is headed to the North Country Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down to help you with your planning. Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain arrives after 4 p.m. Thursday in the Watertown area.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Snow headed to the North Country to end this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The weather is going to get more active for the North Country later this week. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for much of our area, including Watertown for later Thursday into Friday. These are only watches. This is a heads-up to you that wintry...
WATERTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream

Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County resident charged with criminally possessing a weapon in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A resident from Southern Lewis County is accused of criminally possessing a weapon, authorities say. Vicki L. Linkous, 31, of Constableville, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Linkous is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg firefighter union’s win could cost city $500K

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s a win for Ogdensburg firefighters as an arbitrator rules in favor of the union in its contract battle with the city. This ruling could cost Ogdensburg more than half a million dollars. The arbitration ruling finds Ogdensburg breached its contract with the city...
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Trade school remains closed after fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Northwest Career & Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg will be closed again Thursday after a fire. Principal Kyle DiTullio posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page Tuesday, saying that a table saw caught fire in the Natural Resources Management Area at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

December Book Giveaway featuring Pulaski Public Library

For the December segment of NNY Get Lit, we went to the Pulaski Public Library to learn about two of their featured books of the month. ABC50 and the North Country Library System are featuring two books each month and we’re giving you the chance to win one of them. You can find the contest on InformNNY and enter for your chance to win a children’s book or one for adult readers.
PULASKI, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her

CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
CANTON, PA
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy