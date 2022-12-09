ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
NOLA.com

Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video

A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
MARRERO, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?. Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Best Bloody Mary In New Orleans

Who makes the Best Bloody Mary with Absolut Vodka, Heath from Beachcorner Lounge in New Orleans won the Absolut Best Bloody Mary Contest Champion 2022 at the Tchoup Yard on Monday, December 12, 2022. #bestbloodymary #absolutvodka #bestbloodymaryabsolutvodka .
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Traffic worries ahead of Chick-fil-A opening

NEW ORLEANS — It is one of the nation's most popular chicken spots, and it's loved just as much across New Orleans. Chick-fil-A is opening another location Tuesday, but questions are being asked about whether the traffic pattern could cause traffic chaos. The new Chick-fil-A on I-10 and Carrollton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues

The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Disaster After Disaster

Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy