A PlayStation Store page for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been spotted, suggesting more details on Insomniac Games’ next web-slinging adventure could be shared sometime soon. Noted by Twitter user Wario64 (opens in new tab), a dedicated listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was previously live on the PlayStation Store in the UK, allowing players to wishlist the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Since Wario64’s tweet, the page has seemingly been taken down, with the link now leading to an error page. You can, however, still see the page listed on Google (opens in new tab). It’s unclear if the page was pushed live accidentally or not.

2 DAYS AGO