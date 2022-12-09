Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: December 11 to 17, 2022
After a tumultuous start to the month, things slow down and stabilize this week as the sun connects with steady Saturn on the 12th. It will be important to remember that feeling of confidence when on the 14th the sun squares off with hazy Neptune putting us back in a state of confusion. Things might feel amazing, and they also might feel overwhelming. (Think: Drew Barrymore—who was born with this aspect in her birth chart—in the rain). Sometimes it’s best to just let everything drift away. Mercury connects with innovative Uranus on the 17th leading to inspired thought and unexpected conversations. This influence gets us ready to make a vision board for 2023. Though not everything makes sense, it’s getting easier to think about the future.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
December 2022 horoscopes predict a month of frustration for all zodiac signs
2022 will not end with a bang—it’ll end with a sluggish pace! December arrives with the continuation of Mars retrograde, which has caused tension and turmoil for weeks on end. Not only have we felt more burnt out and anxiety, but we’ve felt confusion and miscommunication at every turn. Delays and stagnation are common during Mars retrograde cycles—and this continues until the middle of January. Mercury retrograde returns once again in December, too, and we’ll feel this approach as early as the middle of the month. While Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it’s crucial to seize the day to try...
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 12/08/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Rethink saying anything that could be perceived as provocative. It's pouring gasoline on a fire. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Not the day for impulse buying. What looks like something you can't live without in the moment will leave you scratching your head in disbelief later.
Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 13, 2022
Saturn’s rings, composed of the rubble of shattered moons, are a warning for those who orbit too close. Today’s lunar opposition to Saturn focuses on the role of distance in relationships. When dangerous factors are in play, it’s easy to sense what’s too close for comfort. But even the safest relationships need a certain amount of distance. How much?
Women's Health
What Your December 2022 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer
It’s the end of the year, so might as well go out with a bang, right? Or at least, that’s what the planets have in mind for what may be a very astrologically impactful December. "This is the month to expect the unexpected," says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta. You’re in for all the good cheer as fun-loving Sagittarius season continues until the winter solstice on the 21st. But as Capricorn season approaches, you may notice things are becoming a little more grounded and pragmatic, like the workhouse of the zodiac.
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
December Capricorn Vs. January Capricorn: What's The Difference?
Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone's personality, but they can also be slightly misleading. There are some signs that are well-known for having certain traits. For example, Leos need attention, Tauruses have a stubborn streak, and Scorpios are mysterious — at least according to popular belief. However, there are other signs that are often forgotten and not talked about as much.
In Style
Your Personal Wellness and Beauty Horoscope for 2023
With a new year comes new wellness and beauty routines. And in 2023, it’s time to step up our self-care routine and implement a regimen that not only helps us to grow with the seasons, but speaks to us on a soulful level. Your personal horoscope can lead you towards understanding and taking on the best endeavor that will boost your spirit, heart, body, and mind at the same time.
Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You
If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
Elite Daily
The December 2022 Full Cold Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most
2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
In Style
Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of November 26, 2022. Sagittarian rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z has stellar advice for his fellow Sagittarians to contemplate regularly: “Ain’t nothin’ wrong with the aim; just gotta change the target.” In offering Jay-Z’s advice, I don’t mean to suggest that you *always* need to change the target you’re aiming at. On many occasions, it’s exactly right. But the act of checking in to evaluate whether it is or isn’t the right target will usually be valuable. And on occasion, you may realize that you should indeed aim at a different target.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
MindBodyGreen
Conflict Is Brewing This Week — Stay In The Clear With Astrologers' Top Tips
Reflect before you project! The AstroTwins recommend taking things slow in the week ahead. Here's your horoscope:. This Wednesday, December 14, hazy Neptune in Pisces is at loggerheads with the bright Sagittarius Sun, obscuring facts and drawing in untrustworthy types. Check to make sure you aren't dodging conversational bullets or...
Vice
