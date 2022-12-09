After a tumultuous start to the month, things slow down and stabilize this week as the sun connects with steady Saturn on the 12th. It will be important to remember that feeling of confidence when on the 14th the sun squares off with hazy Neptune putting us back in a state of confusion. Things might feel amazing, and they also might feel overwhelming. (Think: Drew Barrymore—who was born with this aspect in her birth chart—in the rain). Sometimes it’s best to just let everything drift away. Mercury connects with innovative Uranus on the 17th leading to inspired thought and unexpected conversations. This influence gets us ready to make a vision board for 2023. Though not everything makes sense, it’s getting easier to think about the future.

