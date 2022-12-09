Read full article on original website
Britanie
5d ago
Why is TTPD wasting resources on something so petty. It is long proven that men like sexual activity, so why have public servants entice them like this? It's wasteful, regardless of the answer.
ktoy1047.com
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office continues investigation in infant death
20-year-old Matthew Hallmark of Lockesburg and the infant’s 17-year-old mother were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after police received a tip that led to the discovery of the infant’s body on November 7. Bond for Hallmark and the mother was set at $50,000 each. The pair have bonded out of jail and are awaiting trial. An autopsy will be performed on the infant’s body at the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
txktoday.com
Man Accused Of Head Butting, Punching, Elderly Hospice Patient
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his 79-year-old father in a local nursing facility where he was receiving hospice care. Jeffery Scott Huggins, 49, who has a history of alcohol-related arrests, reportedly smelled of alcohol when confronted the night of Dec. 8...
txktoday.com
Man Steals Over 800 Gallons of Diesel from Skaggs
On Friday, December 9 Skaggs Country Store, located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX was the victim of a large scale fuel theft. According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office the suspect(s) targeted the store in the early hours of December 9th while the business was closed. Having technical knowledge of the electronic fuel pumping system, the suspect(s) bypassed the security measures and stole over 800 gallons of diesel fuel. The suspect(s) were utilizing a newer model Chevrolet truck and a large U-Haul moving van.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
Sevier Co. woman missing; foul play suspected
Investigators with the Sevier County Sheriff's Department have released more information about a missing woman they believe may have been the victim of foul play.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting
18-year-old Jamauri Davis turned himself in to police on Tuesday on an active felony warrant for murder in the first degree. Davis was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place December 4 in the 2000 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana. Police responded to a report of...
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Smith Street homicide case
An arrest has been made in the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32. Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that investigators came...
KNOE TV8
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A mother and child have been found dead and one woman is hurt after the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Our ‘Salute to Service’ Features Two Of The Best From The Ark-La-Tex
Townsquare Media - Texarkana is proud to feature two of our Nation's finest, in service to their country and fellow man, one from Magnolia, Arkansas, and the other from right here in Texarkana, Texas. Army Sgt. Jane Waller - Magnolia, Arkansas. Our first salute goes out to U.S. Army Sgt....
KTBS
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
southwestarkansasradio.com
Terwilliger graduates from Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy
Nashville Police Officer Danielle Terwilliger completed and graduated the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy on December 9, 2022. Officer Terwilliger is finishing her field training through the month of December and will assume her position as Nashville School Resource Officer for the Nashville Public Schools when school resumes in January 2023. Officer Terwilliger will join Officer Hector Cortez, already a SRO, at the Nashville Public Schools.
cenlanow.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
txktoday.com
Linda Kay Brown
Linda Kay Brown, age 75, of New Boston, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born on November 26, 1947, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Cloys and Mildred Tedder. Mrs. Brown was the co-owner of J & G Tire Center in New Boston,...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
txktoday.com
Tony Couch
Clarence A. “Tony” Couch, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in a Dallas, Texas hospital. Mr. Couch was born September 3, 1947, outside of Mobile, Alabama. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Tony was a retired car salesman and was the owner of Arrow Bar. He loved to play golf and shoot pool.
txktoday.com
Renee “Kay” Smallwood
Kay Smallwood, 67, died on December 10, 2022, in a local hospice facility. Mrs. Smallwood was born on October 14, 1955, in Texarkana, Texas to Orval and Pat Stewart. Mrs. Smallwood enjoyed spending time cooking with her grandkids, going on cruises with family and friends, loving on her dogs, and the Christmas season. She is described by her family as being a kind and loving woman who never met a stranger. Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Sugarhill United Methodist Church for numerous years.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man pleads guilty to coercion
35-year-old Jonathan Haney of Hope originally pleaded guilty in November of 2021 in Ashley County to kidnapping the 12-year-old victim. Haney abducted the girl in April and, when she was located the next day at a Magnolia gas station, her clothing contained Haney’s DNA. Data on her electronic devices also led to Haney’s arrest in the kidnapping case.
