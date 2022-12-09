What started out as a one-time fun golfing event has ended up being one of Laclede County’s longest lasting fundraising efforts. Since it began in 1998, the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Charity Golf Classic has now raised more than $1 million for Laclede County. Merri Hess, FSCB Charity Golf Classic Tournament Director, announced that this year’s 24th annual Golf Classic raised $28,000, which contributes to a total of more than $1 million. This yer’s proceeds were divided among local charities and organizations. A total 21 organizations that serve those in need of a hand up, children, families, senior citizens, people with disabilities, at-risk students, those needing intervention, animals and the sick received tournament funds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO