The Ann Arbor News

Fire causes $20,000 damage to Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor home was damaged in a fire Tuesday night. The blaze was quickly brought under control by firefighters, officials say. Fire crews were called at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of S. Fifth Avenue, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person? The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured. Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022. Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from. Anyone with information is […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

‘Shop with a Hero’ brightens holiday season for Jackson elementary students

JACKSON, MI -- There were smiles everywhere as over 45 local heroes helped spread the holiday cheer for nearly 50 students during the annual ‘Shop with a Hero.’. The heroes included Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers, Liberty Township firefighters, Michigan Department of Correction officers, Jackson Community Ambulance EMTs, and high school students from East Jackson and Michigan Center. The event was held at Meijer, 3333 E. Michigan Ave., on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson courthouse announces closing dates for holidays, training

JACKSON, MI – Jackson County courts and courthouse services will soon begin operating on limited-service hours for the holidays and internal training. Court administrators announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, a list of closures times and dates for Jackson County’s 12th District Court, 4th Circuit Court, Probate Court and County Clerk’s Office, all located within the Jackson County Courthouse, 312 S. Jackson St. in downtown Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

Mich. mom charged after allegedly kicking toddler off bed, causing her to suffer fatal brain bleed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly kicked her daughter off her bed, which caused her to suffer a brain bleed and die. Kalamazoo County court records show Coty Lyon was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree murder and child abuse. She was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Fenton man dies in crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
FENTON, MI
MLive

MLive

