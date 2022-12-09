Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Fire causes $20,000 damage to Ann Arbor home
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor home was damaged in a fire Tuesday night. The blaze was quickly brought under control by firefighters, officials say. Fire crews were called at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of S. Fifth Avenue, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
One dead, two injured in Hillsdale County mobile home fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were injured Monday morning in a Hillsdale County mobile home fire. The Hillsdale County Sheriffs’ Office says the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Woman shot multiple times in Battle Creek, in stable condition
A woman is in stable condition after she was shot multiple times in Battle Creek early Monday morning, city officials say.
Barricaded subject situation sends Jackson County elementary school into lockdown
SPRING ARBOR, MI -- A Jackson County elementary school went into lockdown due to a large police presence nearby on Wednesday, school officials confirmed. Bean Elementary School, 3201 Noble Road, Spring Arbor Township, had a precautionary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Roughly three blocks away, near the corner of Daggitt...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Expect I-94 traffic backups as closures affect westbound highway lanes
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Intermittent single-lane closures are coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing single westbound lanes of the highway from U.S. 127 to Airport road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Man crashes stolen car into Jackson home, police say
JACKSON, MI - A man crashed a stolen car into a Jackson home early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a crash around 2 a.m., Dec. 11 on the 100 block of E. Prospect St. in Jackson, said the Jackson Police Department. A 28-year-old man driving a 2023...
Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person? The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured. Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022. Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from. Anyone with information is […]
Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
‘Shop with a Hero’ brightens holiday season for Jackson elementary students
JACKSON, MI -- There were smiles everywhere as over 45 local heroes helped spread the holiday cheer for nearly 50 students during the annual ‘Shop with a Hero.’. The heroes included Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers, Liberty Township firefighters, Michigan Department of Correction officers, Jackson Community Ambulance EMTs, and high school students from East Jackson and Michigan Center. The event was held at Meijer, 3333 E. Michigan Ave., on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Jackson courthouse announces closing dates for holidays, training
JACKSON, MI – Jackson County courts and courthouse services will soon begin operating on limited-service hours for the holidays and internal training. Court administrators announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, a list of closures times and dates for Jackson County’s 12th District Court, 4th Circuit Court, Probate Court and County Clerk’s Office, all located within the Jackson County Courthouse, 312 S. Jackson St. in downtown Jackson.
Mich. mom charged after allegedly kicking toddler off bed, causing her to suffer fatal brain bleed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly kicked her daughter off her bed, which caused her to suffer a brain bleed and die. Kalamazoo County court records show Coty Lyon was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree murder and child abuse. She was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
Fenton man dies in crash
DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
