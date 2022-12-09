ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You probably know the story of the Nativity, but the new musical Mother of God aims to put a different spin on the tale. It tells the story from Mary’s perspective, an “inspired retelling of the sacrifices and lengths” Mary endured during that time. Composer Christian Magby and lead actress Alexandria Joy joined Atlanta News First to talk about the show!

