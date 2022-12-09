Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon bringing the ‘Next Superstar Tour’ to Atlanta Mar. 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nick Cannon’s “Next Superstar Tour 2023″ will come to the Tabernacle Mar. 18. The event will feature an educational seminar geared toward “directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves...within the many aspects of the Music and Entertainment industry.”
INTERVIEW: ‘Mother of God’ musical comes to Southwest Arts Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You probably know the story of the Nativity, but the new musical Mother of God aims to put a different spin on the tale. It tells the story from Mary’s perspective, an “inspired retelling of the sacrifices and lengths” Mary endured during that time. Composer Christian Magby and lead actress Alexandria Joy joined Atlanta News First to talk about the show!
INTERVIEW: 8-year-old singer ‘Reagan’s World’ joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could easily be the latest ear-catching anthem for anyone who listens!. Reagan’s World is an 8-year-old singer working to make a mark in today’s kids-friendly entertainment industry. She joined Brooks Baptiste in the studio and left us with a performance to...
Janet Jackson Together Again Tour coming to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Get ready Atlanta, mark your calendars for April 27, 2023, Janet Jackson is bringing her Together Again Tour to town. She will perform all her hits with Atlanta’s very own Ludacris as her special guest. Tickets for general admission go on sale Dec...
WATCH: Atlanta rapper Gunna released from jail after pleading guilty
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty in the criminal case against Young Thug and other alleged members of an Atlanta gang, ending his involvement in the case and securing his release from jail. Gunna and Young Thug were arrested in May after their names appeared...
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
Buckhead murder puts spotlight on security cameras
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An accused killer could face extra charges. Atlanta Police tell Atlanta News First it’s part of their investigation into the stabbing death of a metro Atlanta grandmother. Police said that the suspected killer, Antonio Brown, allegedly stole a bottle of liquor from the...
Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
INTERVIEW: Toy drive happening this Monday at Cascade Skating Rink
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin is giving back to the community this holiday! She’s hosting a toy drive for families in need. The toy drive is this Monday at Cascade Skating Rink.
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
Project Pinnacle diversion program graduation ceremony held at Trap City Cafe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Judge Asha Jackson partnered with Atlanta rap legend T.I. and his Harris Community Works foundation to celebrate the graduates of her Project Pinnacle diversion program on Wednesday afternoon. The graduation ceremony was held at the Trap City Cafe, a restaurant that rap...
What NOT to bring: TSA provides hassle-saving reminders for holiday travelers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On any given day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers going through TSA checkpoints find out the hard way that they have items in their carry-on bags that are not allowed in the passenger compartment of an airplane. Clearly, weapons and explosive devices are...
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way. The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.
Buckhead stabbing suspect waived first appearance
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
Atlanta nonprofit receives $3.75M grant from Truist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), an Atlanta nonprofit that supports BIPOC small business owners, has received a $3.75 million grant from Truist Bank. The grant is part of Truist’s $120 million effort to support small businesses throughout the South. ACE plans to...
Amazon donates $30K to College Park for holiday events
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amazon will donate $30,000 to College Park to help underserved residents this holiday season. The city will use the money to supply residents with holiday gifts during its Santa Claus is Coming to Town event Dec. 17. After Amazon executives give remarks at 8 a.m. at College Park City Hall, members of the College Park government will head out into the community to hand out gifts.
Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a series of recent attacks in and around Chastain Park, officials have issued a warning to residents to report incidents to Fulton County Animal Control. According to officials, the dog in recent attacks has been identified as “Juno.” Officials add that Juno has...
