WR Ryan O'Keefe transferring from UCF to Boston College
Ryan O'Keefe told ESPN he is transferring to Boston College, where he will reunite with wide receiver coach Darrell Wyatt, his former position coach at UCF.
Illinois DC Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football HC After Jeff Brohm Exit
Purdue named Ryan Walters as its next football head coach on Tuesday. The announcement fills the vacancy created when former head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater Louisville. Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS after spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator at...
NFL Owners Bracing for Snyder Playing Keep Away With the Commanders
There remains a scenario where Dan Snyder simply goes through the motions of preparing for a sale of the Commanders before keeping the team after all.
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Falcons HC: Marcus Mariota's Injury 'Had Nothing to Do With' Switch to Desmond Ridder
Amid reporters that Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons upon learning Desmond Ridder would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, head coach Arthur Smith addressed his status. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith said Mariota's decision to have knee surgery "had nothing to do with" the...
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 15
All the way back in the long-ago days of September, every single fantasy manager started the 2022 season with the same goal. Winning a championship. To achieve that goal, first they needed to assemble a team capable of earning a playoff spot. Now, as we move further into December, those...
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany
The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Using Ayahuasca Helped Him Overcome Fear of Death
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave some more insight into how the use of ayahuasca has helped him. When asked by former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk if he feared death, Rodgers admitted that he used to until ayahuasca aided in him getting over that fear:
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released
With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons. His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The...
B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Bowl Season Questions, Part 1
While the entire college football world is nearing the chaotic early-signing period, more than half the Football Bowl Subdivision is also preparing for a bowl game. Just like you, Bleacher Report's expert panel—Max Escarpio, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—is ready for an action-packed conclusion to 2022.
Ultimate Guide to 2022-23 College Football Bowl Season
It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. On Friday, college football's bowl season kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl, and it runs through Jan. 9 with the national championship game. This year we have a whopping 42 FBS bowl games to enjoy, and there are several matchups that look like they will make for great games.
49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Ankle, Knee Injuries in 'Threeish' Weeks
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be out for "threeish weeks" while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. The 49ers said Monday that the 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee as well as a sprained...
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Broncos Announce Plan for $100M-Plus Renovations for Empower Field at Mile High
The Denver Broncos announced plans to spend more than $100 million renovating Empower Field at Mile High ahead of the 2023 season. "This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium's history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," president Damani Leech said. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.
