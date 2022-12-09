After months of speculation, Netflix finally renewed The Sandman for a new batch of episodes earlier this fall. The series, which is based on the ambitious DC comic of the same name, became a smash success when it debuted on the platform in August, and fans are definitely eager to see how the momentum continues in the future. As a new report from Variety hints, there's a chance that the next round of The Sandman might not follow a traditional Season 2 format. Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted content, hinted that the streamer has considered releasing future episodes of The Sandman in batches, similar to the approach to the last season of Stranger Things. Season 1 of The Sandman already tried a similar approach with its bonus episode, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope", which was surprise released weeks after Season 1.

2 HOURS AGO