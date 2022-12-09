Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A husband-and-wife duo’s ludicrously deranged horror sensation is already destined for cult status
People tend to formulate an opinion that the sanctity of marriage creates familiarity with one’s existence, leading to a state of formulaic domestic bliss that pumps the brakes on such trivialities as passion and creativity. Evidently, nobody bothered to tell Deadstream creators Vanessa and Joseph Winter. Putting their heads...
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
ComicBook
Lookism Creator Celebrates Anime Premiere with Rare Interview
Netflix has been moving farther and faster in the anime game, with this year seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Vampire In The Garden being major exclusives for the streaming service. With anime in general continuing to draw its works from manga and light novels, WebTOON is also helping creating some major television projects. Such is the case with Netflix's latest series, Lookism, which has become a runaway hit for the platform, and the streaming service has shared a new interview with the elusive creator, T. Jun.
ComicBook
The Sandman's New Episodes Might Not Be Called Season 2
After months of speculation, Netflix finally renewed The Sandman for a new batch of episodes earlier this fall. The series, which is based on the ambitious DC comic of the same name, became a smash success when it debuted on the platform in August, and fans are definitely eager to see how the momentum continues in the future. As a new report from Variety hints, there's a chance that the next round of The Sandman might not follow a traditional Season 2 format. Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted content, hinted that the streamer has considered releasing future episodes of The Sandman in batches, similar to the approach to the last season of Stranger Things. Season 1 of The Sandman already tried a similar approach with its bonus episode, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats / Calliope", which was surprise released weeks after Season 1.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates Dabi's Big Reveal With New Season 6 Ending
My Hero Academia has finally unveiled Dabi's true identity in the anime with the newest episode of the series, and Season 6's ending theme sequence actually got some surprising changes to help celebrate the fiery villain's big reveals! The climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc is now exploding with the latest episodes of the sixth season, and there are still some major events that need to happen before the fight between the heroes and villains can come to its end. The biggest of which was Dabi, who had been preparing a secret plan for Endeavor throughout the first half of this season.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Celebrates The Holidays With "X-Mas Uta"
One Piece: Red has not only become one of the biggest films focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates, but it has also risen the ranks to become one of the most popular anime films of all time based on box office receipts. With the Shonen movie having a worldwide release that saw the Straw Hat Pirates welcoming Shanks' daughter Uta to the Grand Line, Eiichiro Oda has created new holiday art of the "Ultimate DIva" to help promote a new giveaway that will give theater-goers the opportunity to own this original drawing.
ComicBook
Black Clover Director Discusses the Anime's Possible Return
Right now, Black Clover is in the headlines, and we have the anime to thank for the buzz. After all. Jump Festa is on the horizon, and the event promises to give us our first look at Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The teaser has netizens hyped, and of course, many are already pleading for Studio Pierrot to bring the series back to television. And now, one of the anime's executives is addressing the growing request.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Kicks Off Its Own Brutal Training Arc
Chainsaw Man is winding down its final episodes for its debut season, but that has not stopped the anime from kicking off its own brutal spin on the training arc as Denji and Power get ready to take on much tougher devils! The final arc of the first season taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series kicked off with a bang as the Special Division teams found themselves attacked by a mysterious new group. With so many losses, it was immediately clear that even Denji would not be able to take on someone with his same kind of transformation powers.
ComicBook
Spy x Family's Musical Has Found Its Anya
Spy x Family has already released a good number of actors that will make up its first live-action musical hitting next year, though the mystery surrounding the actor that would bring Anya to life has been a key component since the production was announced. Scheduled to run in Japan next March in Japan, the play has already revealed that the roles of Loid and Yor will be played by two actors each, with Anya herself slated to be brought by a quartet of young actors.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released
The Spider-Verse is unleashed in the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023, and reunites Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as they embark on another adventure to save the Spider-Verse. Fan-favorite Spider heroes like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) are also set to star, as they team up against the villainous Spot. Oh, and did we mention there's already a third movie scheduled in the Spider-Verse franchise – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
PC Gamer
Vomiting goats, kitten fights, ghost beheadings, and other reasons Steam reviewers are giving Dwarf Fortress 10/10 (or higher)
"One of my miners got in a fight with a kitten and had to be hospitalized, then my Chief Medical Dwarf died in a mining incident and the miner died of dehydration 11/10"
ComicBook
Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo
Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Readies for Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the climax of its first phase of episodes working through the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is getting fans ready for Yoruichi Shihoin's big return to the series! The first cour of episodes for the new series have truly kicked things off with a bang as the Soul Reapers found out how little they were prepared for a full on assault from their strongest opponents yet. But as the anime continues, now it's clear things are getting set up for the major war still to come.
ComicBook
Avatar 2: Everything From Avatar You Need to Know for the Sequel
Avatar: The Way of Water will be arriving in theaters 13 years after the original Avatar hit theaters – so it is understandable that people may be fuzzy on the exact details of the film. There will certainly be a lot of people going back to watch the original Avatar (now on Disney+) before they go to the theater to see Avatar 2 – but in case you never saw the first film, or don't have a burning desire to watch it again, we can answer one burning question a lot of people are asking:
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Licensing HBO Max Shows to Other Streaming Services
Warner Bros. Discovery announced that instead of hosting some of its original programs on HBO and HBO Max, the company will license certain shows to third-party FAST streaming services. FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television, such as Paramount's Pluto TV and FOX's Tubi. Fans haven't been encouraged by the news that such fan-favorite shows like Westworld and The Nevers were being removed from HBO Max, meaning subscribers wouldn't have the chance to stream them again. Add that to the cancellations of Gordita Chronicles and Minx, and consumer confidence in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is at an all-time low. Luckily, the news of potential licensing deals means these shows won't fade out into the background and be forgotten.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
