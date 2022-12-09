Read full article on original website
Related
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Crash Bandicoot is teasing an appearance at The Game Awards 2022
Let's hope he's bringing some news with him
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Reveals How Many Raids Will Be Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first Raid is out today and we now know how many we can expect over the course of the game's life cycle. Call of Duty has done a great job of supporting its titles over the last decade. Although it started with just 3 or 4 map packs that were released over the course of a year, things have evolved as the industry has changed. It has instead shifted to free map releases alongside new modes, features, mechanics, weapons, and skins. It's a lot more layered than the past and Modern Warfare 2 ensures the value of the game will only continue to increase with new content drops.
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
IGN
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
PC Gamer
The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards
Naughty Dog's finest finally hits PC early next year.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights
It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
ComicBook
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
Comments / 0