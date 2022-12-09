Should Sixers trade Tyrese Maxey or build around him?

After losing three-straight games one thing is starting to become clear about this Sixers team -- they just might not be good enough.

Should the team trade their one valuable asset in Tyrese Maxey to save this season or would it be foolish to trade away their one young, promising player?

In the latest episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, Eliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck debate whether moving Maxey would be a smart move by the Sixers or if it would be a mistake. Plus, some discussion about Tobias Harris' trade value around the league and a preview of the Sixers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

