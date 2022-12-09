Escaped cow runs into Virginia doctor's office

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Virginia cow catchers responded to a doctor's office where a 650-pound bovine smashed through the glass doors and entered the building.

An escaped cow being pursued by cowboys in Orange, Va., crashed through a set of glass doors into a doctor's office. Photo by kygoatlady/Pixabay.com

Timmy Lamb and Sam Crawford said they rode on horseback to the area where a cow was reported on the loose in Orange.

The cow had jumped from the back of a trailer and ran down a road to the area around Orange Family Physicians.

The cattle wranglers said the cow became spooked when they arrived and ran around the building, ultimately crashing through the glass doors and entering the office.

Employees ran for cover and Lamb and Crawford entered the building to lasso the cow in the office.

"You ain't no cowboy if you don't rope a calf out of a [doctor's] office," Lamb wrote on Facebook.

The men escorted the cow, which was not injured , out of the building.

"Can't make this stuff up," Orange Family Physicians wrote on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com