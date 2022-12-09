ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Farmers Market kicks off Dec. 21

The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will be hosting the first of many farmers’ market for the year 2023,. The first is scheduled Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Mesquite Welcome Center, 461 Sandhill Blvd. Times are 2-6 p.m. Everything will be locally grown, locally owned or locally...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Building Permits – November 2022

There were 166 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in November, with a total value of $5.8 million. This is a decrease from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 191 permits with a value at $10.2 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued...
MESQUITE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy