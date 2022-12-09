Read full article on original website
Mesquite Farmers Market kicks off Dec. 21
The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will be hosting the first of many farmers’ market for the year 2023,. The first is scheduled Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Mesquite Welcome Center, 461 Sandhill Blvd. Times are 2-6 p.m. Everything will be locally grown, locally owned or locally...
From the Mayor: Year ends with a lot of progress, but still more to come in 2023
2 022 is coming to an end. What a year it’s been! Elections are over, finally! We have three new city council members, and recently added a new city manager. Mesquite saw many changes in the past year with the start of a number of projects to improve our beautiful city.
Building Permits – November 2022
There were 166 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in November, with a total value of $5.8 million. This is a decrease from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 191 permits with a value at $10.2 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued...
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 6
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 6.
