7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Gets 2nd In Cameron Tournament
The Chillicothe 7th Grade Lady Hornets lost 44-42 by a shot at the buzzer to East Buchanan to take 2nd place in the Cameron Tournament on Saturday. Lexy Smith led the way with 20 points as well as several rebounds and assists. Emmy Lent had several steals and added 12 points. Matti Darr stepped up with six points and Ali Probasco and Brynley Beemer each had two. Kami Snyder battled for rebounds.
Chillicothe Boys Wrestling Team Dominates Carrollton Duals
The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team went 5-0 at the Carrollton Duals over the weekend. The Hornets won 28 of their matches by pin, 15 by forfeit, and five by decision. Here are the results by team:. Chillicothe 59, Carrollton 18. Chillicothe 63, Lone Jack 12. Chillicothe 49, Marshall...
CES Expansion Project Begins
Steps needed to begin construction of the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion to include grades 2-5 have begun. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says Lawhon Construction has already secured the construction area. Wiebers says they plan to make it so the public can follow the work taking place. The Board approved Dennis Gutshall...
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
Chilicothe Police responded to 90 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:10 am, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and 3rd Street for a two-vehicle crash without injuries. One driver was cited for an improper turn. 9:56 am, Call requesting extra patrol in area of...
Beverly Kay Simpson
Beverly Kay Simpson, age 77, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Beverly was born the daughter of Dennie and Violet (Fields) Anderson on August 18, 1945, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Southwest High School, where she was an all-star basketball and baseball player. She was united in marriage to Benny Simpson on May 4, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Beverly worked as a certified med tech at The Baptist Home for many years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She was also a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association. Beverly enjoyed knitting, watching food shows and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, and baking cakes. She served as a 4-H Leader and taught the kids how to decorate cakes.
Minor Injuries In Carroll County Crash
A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Tuesday evening left one person injured. At about 6:00 pm, 21-year-old Mauricia K Camp of Richmond was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries following the crash on Highway 10 at County road 101. According to the report, Camp was westbound and traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and skidded into the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt.
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
Chillicothe R-II Audit Report
The Audit report for the 2021/22 Chillicothe R-II School year was presented to the School Board Tuesday. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says Auditor Bob Conrad told the board the district is in good financial condition. Wiebers says the findings in the report are common for small school districts. Because of this...
Chillicothe Considers Putting Capital Improvement Sales Tax Continuation On Ballot
Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax will likely be on the ballot for the April 4th Municipal Election. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax began in 1992. The current tax sunsets in 2025. Frampton says the council is not changing the current tax rate, it...
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Chillicothe Transportation Issues
Transportation Issues in Chillicothe have been one of the project City Administrator Roze Frampton has worked on this year. That includes the Ryan Lane Bridge. Frampton says the bridge is ultimately the responsibility of the Canadian Pacific Railroad. MoDOT has suggested the City apply for MoDOT grants that could be...
Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison
Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
The Neon Santa Is Back In Downtown Chillicothe
A large neon Santa that had been part of the decorations in Downtown Chillicothe is back! Santa can be found on the north wall of the Livingston County Library. The large neon-flashing Santa on the once belonged to Jim and Cindy Alford of Alford Outdoor Advertising. It had hung on a local bank for many years.
One of Two Carroll County Bridge Projects Complete
The bridge rehabilitation project on US 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is complete. The contractor, Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began August 18th. The project was completed Monday and...
Council Approves Solar Easement
With the potential sale of the Solar Farm at the east end of Third Street in Chillicothe, the buyer, Missouri Electric Commission requested a Solar Easement. City Attorney Robert Cowherd explains what this means to the city. The easement would limit any structures that could block the solar panels from...
Grant Funds Awarded To Police & Fire Departments
Grants were presented to the Chillicothe Police Department and Chillicothe Fire Department Monday as part of the Chillicothe City Council meeting. Jeff Arp from MIRMA, the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, presented grant funds as reimbursement for equipment. The grants total $12,877.50.
Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report
Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
