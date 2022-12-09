Beverly Kay Simpson, age 77, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Beverly was born the daughter of Dennie and Violet (Fields) Anderson on August 18, 1945, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Southwest High School, where she was an all-star basketball and baseball player. She was united in marriage to Benny Simpson on May 4, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Beverly worked as a certified med tech at The Baptist Home for many years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She was also a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association. Beverly enjoyed knitting, watching food shows and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, and baking cakes. She served as a 4-H Leader and taught the kids how to decorate cakes.

