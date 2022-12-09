Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 15: Defense rankings
The fantasy football defense — aka, D/ST — position, like kickers often are, sometimes is overlooked during both draft and in-season. Some draft a team that is known for turnovers, others draft a team known for limiting points. Others still might select a team with a star kick and/or punt returner who's a threat to score anytime he gets a chance.
NFL considers rule changes for hits on defenseless players, roughing the passer
IRVING, Texas — At the NFL's winter meetings in Texas on Wednesday, a proposal was thrown out about, well, throwing a player out. Team representatives asked the league office to prioritize exploration of policy updates regarding consequences for hits on a defenseless player. Two key possibilities: automatic disqualification and review.
Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racial pejorative on ESPN during 'Monday Night Countdown'
ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III apologized late Monday night after using a racial pejorative during "Monday Night Countdown." Griffin said he meant to use a different word. The incident occurred as the "Monday Night Countdown" crew discussed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' success this season. Griffin was trying to...
Marcus Mariota will undergo knee surgery, be placed on Injured Reserve after being benched for Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons benched Marcus Mariota on Monday, and now his season is likely over. Mariota will undergo knee surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. Smith mentioned that possibility Monday, telling reporters Mariota might be placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury....
NBA Player of the Week Joel Embiid not shying away from immense responsibility with 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — There was Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker, bumping and bruising against one another at the nearest basket along the 76ers’ practice floor. It was at once a marvel of Tucker’s strength, all at 6-foot-5 and 37 years old, and a sheer example of Embiid’s brute force. Tucker puffed his chest to absorb the contact of a mountain, often screaming at himself in the third person, beckoning “Tuck” to keep the back-to-back MVP runner-up in front of him. But then the 7-footer lowered his shoulder one more time and meandered to the basket with ease.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
What New Hogs' Strength Coach Working on First
It's not just lifting weights and running that goes into Ben Sowders' job.
College football's transfer portal has created a "chaos" that's left many high schoolers in limbo
DETROIT — There were 113 hard-fought yards against powerhouse Brother Rice in the state quarterfinals. There was the six-touchdown onslaught — three rushing, two receiving and one on a 95-yard return — in the semifinals. There was the 207 yards rushing and two more TDs in the title game against Muskegon.
LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup after a month out with re-injured ankle
LaMelo Ball will take the court against the Detroit Pistons after a month-long ankle injury, the Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday. Ball missed 13 games after sustaining a Grade 2 sprain during a preseason game on Oct. 10 when he stepped on the foot of Wizards forward Anthony Gill on a drive and rolled his left ankle.
