PHILADELPHIA — There was Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker, bumping and bruising against one another at the nearest basket along the 76ers’ practice floor. It was at once a marvel of Tucker’s strength, all at 6-foot-5 and 37 years old, and a sheer example of Embiid’s brute force. Tucker puffed his chest to absorb the contact of a mountain, often screaming at himself in the third person, beckoning “Tuck” to keep the back-to-back MVP runner-up in front of him. But then the 7-footer lowered his shoulder one more time and meandered to the basket with ease.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO