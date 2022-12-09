ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fantasy Football Week 15: Defense rankings

The fantasy football defense — aka, D/ST — position, like kickers often are, sometimes is overlooked during both draft and in-season. Some draft a team that is known for turnovers, others draft a team known for limiting points. Others still might select a team with a star kick and/or punt returner who's a threat to score anytime he gets a chance.
KANSAS STATE
NFL considers rule changes for hits on defenseless players, roughing the passer

IRVING, Texas — At the NFL's winter meetings in Texas on Wednesday, a proposal was thrown out about, well, throwing a player out. Team representatives asked the league office to prioritize exploration of policy updates regarding consequences for hits on a defenseless player. Two key possibilities: automatic disqualification and review.
TEXAS STATE
NBA Player of the Week Joel Embiid not shying away from immense responsibility with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — There was Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker, bumping and bruising against one another at the nearest basket along the 76ers’ practice floor. It was at once a marvel of Tucker’s strength, all at 6-foot-5 and 37 years old, and a sheer example of Embiid’s brute force. Tucker puffed his chest to absorb the contact of a mountain, often screaming at himself in the third person, beckoning “Tuck” to keep the back-to-back MVP runner-up in front of him. But then the 7-footer lowered his shoulder one more time and meandered to the basket with ease.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup after a month out with re-injured ankle

LaMelo Ball will take the court against the Detroit Pistons after a month-long ankle injury, the Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday. Ball missed 13 games after sustaining a Grade 2 sprain during a preseason game on Oct. 10 when he stepped on the foot of Wizards forward Anthony Gill on a drive and rolled his left ankle.
CHARLOTTE, NC

