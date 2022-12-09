Read full article on original website
Davies Downs Hi-Liner Boys Monday Night
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner boys basketball team fought through tough conditions, both on the road, and in the gym Monday night. Valley City was beaten by Fargo Davies 80-49, falling to 0-3 on the season. Next action for the Hi-Liners will be December 19th, when the Hi-Liners will...
Patrick Windish
Patrick Windish, 56, of Valley City, ND, passed away early Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Jamestown, ND. Patrick A. Windish was born April 6, 1966, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Karen (Stiles) Windish. He was raised in Fingal, ND and graduated from Maple Valley High School. Patrick received his degree in Elementary Education from Valley City State University and began his teaching and coaching career in the fall of 1989 at Streeter, ND. He and Tammy Soupir were united in marriage on October 20, 1989 at Courtenay, ND.
I-94 Closed From Fargo To Dickinson
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo at 7pm on Tuesday, December 13th due to blocked areas of the roadway caused by heavy snow and drifting. The Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that...
Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson
Lawrence “Larry” Jacobson, 84, Valley City, ND passed away of natural causes on December 9, 2022, at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. The memorial service for Larry will be at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in the spring. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
Percy (Ed) James
Percy (Ed) James, 80, Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away at his home Friday, December 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, December 16, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Pastor Les Koening of the First Baptist Church, Valley City, will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in the spring of 2023.
Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
Rebecca Brown
Rebecca Brown, age 62, of Fargo, ND, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home in Fargo. Rebecca’s Visitation will be Sunday, December 18, from 5pm-10pm and a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael, ND. Friends wishing to join the procession from...
Valley City State University to Host Marketplace for Kids
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Marketplace For Kids) – Hundreds of enthusiastic young students and volunteers will be on deck Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Valley City State University for their “1st ANNUAL” Valley City Marketplace for Kids Education Day. Keith Knudson, Instructor for the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture,...
Dacotah Bank Contributes $50K To Maple Valley Schools
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dacotah Bank contributed $50,000 toward the addition of Maple Valley Schools new building project. The plan is for the new building to adjoin east of the commons area and entrance. This building project will include a larger classroom for the growing Pre-K Program, a gym with capacity for two practice courts, locker rooms and a community accessible fitness center.
Union Workers at Gwinner Bobcat Approve Contract
GWINNER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – Union workers at the Doosan-Bobcat plant in Gwinner, North Dakota have approved a new contract. The vote took place Saturday in the gymnasium of the North Sargent school. United Steelworkers Union Local 560 representative Tom Ricker says 1300 employees are covered by the four-year deal....
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
Valley City Snow Removal Notification Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews push snow along emergency routes and city streets. City Administrator Gwen Crawford reminded the public that dialing...
