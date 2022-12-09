ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry injury update: Shoulder injury forces early exit against Pacers

Steph Curry was torching the Indiana Pacers until an apparent shoulder injury sent him to the locker room in the third quarter. Steph Curry was doing everything he could to keep the Warriors in the game against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State trailed by 20, 74-54, at the end of the first half but Curry had put up 27 points by himself. He added another 11 in the third quarter as the Warriors began to shave down the lead before an unlucky play ended his night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Two versions of a Bogdanovic trade with Los Angeles Lakers

There are are reports the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in high-scoring forward Bojan Bogdanovic. But what would a trade look like? Well, depends on your perspective. Since the original report, via Shams Charania, that the Los Angeles Lakers have contacted the Detroit Pistons about Bojan Bodanovic, the NBA media lines have been buzzing with chatter about the possibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal

Boston College, which is losing star wide receiver Zay Flowers to the upcoming NFL Draft, is reloading at the position with Ryan O’Keefe, a transfer from UCF. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Wednesday night that O’Keefe picked the Eagles over TCU, Houston, and Oregon. NEWS: UCF star wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (@RyanOKeefe23) tells ESPN that Read more... The post Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OREGON STATE
NBA insider: Russell Westbrook could be on the Heat before the end of the season

It seems like the Lakers may be trending away from trading Russell Westbrook, but that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be on the move. Since moving to the bench, things have stabilized a bit for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. They’ve won nine of their last 15 games and Westbrook has averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He was always going to be a hard piece to trade, given his shooting struggles and enormous salary, but the fact that the bench experiment is working seems to make his L.A. future more secure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase

The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
