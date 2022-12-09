Read full article on original website
Related
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Steph Curry injury update: Shoulder injury forces early exit against Pacers
Steph Curry was torching the Indiana Pacers until an apparent shoulder injury sent him to the locker room in the third quarter. Steph Curry was doing everything he could to keep the Warriors in the game against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State trailed by 20, 74-54, at the end of the first half but Curry had put up 27 points by himself. He added another 11 in the third quarter as the Warriors began to shave down the lead before an unlucky play ended his night.
Two versions of a Bogdanovic trade with Los Angeles Lakers
There are are reports the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in high-scoring forward Bojan Bogdanovic. But what would a trade look like? Well, depends on your perspective. Since the original report, via Shams Charania, that the Los Angeles Lakers have contacted the Detroit Pistons about Bojan Bodanovic, the NBA media lines have been buzzing with chatter about the possibility.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bet 49ers to Clinch NFC West Over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the NFC West on Thursday Night Football when they face their divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 15. The Niners have won six straight games and look for a repeat performance of their Week 2 victory over...
Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal
Boston College, which is losing star wide receiver Zay Flowers to the upcoming NFL Draft, is reloading at the position with Ryan O’Keefe, a transfer from UCF. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Wednesday night that O’Keefe picked the Eagles over TCU, Houston, and Oregon. NEWS: UCF star wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (@RyanOKeefe23) tells ESPN that Read more... The post Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA insider: Russell Westbrook could be on the Heat before the end of the season
It seems like the Lakers may be trending away from trading Russell Westbrook, but that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be on the move. Since moving to the bench, things have stabilized a bit for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. They’ve won nine of their last 15 games and Westbrook has averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He was always going to be a hard piece to trade, given his shooting struggles and enormous salary, but the fact that the bench experiment is working seems to make his L.A. future more secure.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Keep Fading Louisville, Back Maryland over UCLA)
Wednesday’s slate of college basketball offers four AP Top 25 teams in action, with two of them tipping off just after 9 p.m. ET as the No. 16 UCLA Bruins travel to the east coast for the first time this year to face the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins. UCLA...
MLB trade grades: Braves swing big and acquire Sean Murphy in 3-team deal
Just one offseason after acquiring Matt Olson from Oakland, the Braves swung another bargain with the A’s, trading for catcher Sean Murphy. A controllable asset at a position of value? The Atlanta Braves are definitely interested. The Oakland Athletics fire sale will continue until they leave for Las Vegas,...
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase
The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0