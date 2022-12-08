ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Eric Church Debuts a Song Inspired by His Father During Surprise Grand Ole Opry Appearance

Eric Church unveiled a moving new song written in honor of his dad during a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Dec. 10). The country star was on hand to help celebrate his longtime friend Ashley McBryde's official induction into the Opry. The two joined forces for a rendition of her track "Bible and a .44," which the pair previously performed together during Church's 2017 Holding My Own Tour. Later in the show, he reemerged on stage with his acoustic guitar in hand for an unannounced solo mini-set.
2022 Operation Song Gala in Nashville Honors Veterans Through Music: 'It's So Cathartic'

Celebrated singer-songwriter Jeffrey Steele, Creed vocalist and solo artist Scott Stapp and more were among those who took the stage at Operation Song's first-ever gala in Nashville on Monday night (Dec. 5), honoring U.S. military veterans by telling their stories through music. According to Operation Song's website, the organization's mission...
Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to 'Holly Jolly Christmas' at 'CMA Country Christmas'

Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

