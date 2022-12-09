ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series

By Ian Carey
 5 days ago

McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered the same injury in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Our own Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , that both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action with ruptured eardrums. Neither is expected to miss much time, however.

"Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now due to suffering ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series," Meltzer wrote. "It’s a short-term thing and both should be back soon."

"McIntyre was hurt at Survivor Series but kept working on it through the 12/4 house show in Portland, ME, but didn’t realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined after that show," he continued.

McIntyre is expected to be back in time for the post-Christmas shows. Reigns is not on the schedule for those events, however.

Reigns suffered his broken eardrum after taking a slap from Kevin Owens near the end of the match. He was said to be briefly upset backstage after.

"Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it," Meltzer wrote in the Daily Update on November 28.

McIntyre announced on Monday that he was medically disqualified from performing on Friday's edition of SmackDown. He had been scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge the Usos for the tag titles but has since been replaced by Butch of the Brawling Brutes.

