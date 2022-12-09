ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Drunk Man Steals Ambulance Leading Pennsylvania State Police On Pursuit Across Two Counties

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0vFZ_0jdAoCh700
Pittsburgh EMD ambulance. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pittsburgh EMS @PghEMS

A drunk man hopped into an ambulance and seemingly went joyriding when medics were treating a patient on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say.

32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio, stole the while it was parked in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police pursued him along I-376 into Robinson Township, then state police took over as he sped into Beaver County, authorities explained to Daily Voice.

Spike strips were used and the front tires were deflated near Hopewell, state police say.

Scrbacic resisted as police arrested him, charging him with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and other offenses, according to the police.

He's been held in the Allegheny County Jail, the police explain in the release.

Court records and a mugshot were unavailable at the time of publishing.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
International Business Times

Wounded Stepfather Shot Multiple Times By Teen Drives Himself To Hospital

A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County, Pennsylvania. The stepfather drove himself to the hospital and underwent life-saving surgery. The incident took place while the teen and his stepfather were near a Waffle House restaurant in South Strabane, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
GREENSBURG, PA
lootpress.com

Man arrested for robbery after fleeing on foot

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:40 AM, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot, located on Smithtown Road for a Burglar Alarm. A male was seen inside the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
explore venango

Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash

LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Accused of Stealing $3K in Cash, Pistol From Rockland Township Residence

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft of $3,000.00 in cash and a pistol from a Rockland Township residence. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at a residence on Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
BRADDOCK, PA
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
OIL CITY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy