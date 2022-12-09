Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Peaceland Park to host first virtual master plan public meeting Dec. 14
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold the first virtual public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to participate and offer guidance for future county park improvements via Microsoft Teams. Click here to join the meeting and use Meeting ID: 247 600 374 156 and passcode: JoYaBJ.
DeKalb Parks, Commissioner Larry Johnson and The How Big Is Your Dream Foundation to host Winter Teen Bash
DECATUR, GA–The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, Commissioner Larry Johnson and the How Big Is Your Dream Foundation, Inc. collaborate to present “A Winter Teen Bash ” on Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur GA.
DeKalb County accepting registrations for winter break camp
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will offer a Winter Break Camp, Dec. 19 – 23, Dec. 27- 30 and Jan. 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost of the camp is $10 per day for children ages 5-12. Each participant must provide his or her own breakfast, lunch and snack.
DeKalb announces Christmas, New Year’s residential sanitation Schedule
DEKALB COUNTY, GA. – In observance of Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 26, and New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2, sanitation service for residential customers will be based on a revised holiday schedule as follows:. Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2 – Christmas Day and New...
