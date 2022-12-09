ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Peaceland Park to host first virtual master plan public meeting Dec. 14

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold the first virtual public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to participate and offer guidance for future county park improvements via Microsoft Teams. Click here to join the meeting and use Meeting ID: 247 600 374 156 and passcode: JoYaBJ.
DeKalb County accepting registrations for winter break camp

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will offer a Winter Break Camp, Dec. 19 – 23, Dec. 27- 30 and Jan. 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost of the camp is $10 per day for children ages 5-12. Each participant must provide his or her own breakfast, lunch and snack.
