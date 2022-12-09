DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will offer a Winter Break Camp, Dec. 19 – 23, Dec. 27- 30 and Jan. 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost of the camp is $10 per day for children ages 5-12. Each participant must provide his or her own breakfast, lunch and snack.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO