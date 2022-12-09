ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio woman accused of having improper relationship with student

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records.

On Tuesday, Steuart began leaving written messages with the student, with one of them including her phone number, police said. Later that day, they began texting and arranged to meet up, according to the allegations.

Steuart picked up the student from his apartment where they drove to a motel and the woman “performed sex acts on the victim,” police said.

On Wednesday, the student made an outcry to a staff member at the school. According to SAPD, Steuart denied allegations of sexual contact with the student.

“Our detectives developed enough evidence to charge her with these two charges,” Sgt. Washington Moscoso of the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said it is unknown whether there are other victims.

