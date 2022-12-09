Read full article on original website
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Fire displaces family in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
Shorewood crash at Capitol and Wilson
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - Police and emergency personnel responded to a Shorewood crash at the intersection of Capitol and Wilson Wednesday morning, Dec. 14. FOX6 News tower cameras captured a vehicle tipped onto its side with emergency vehicles blocking traffic. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers seized two guns early Tuesday morning after they reported finding two people who were covered in blood at an apartment building on the city’s far west side. Investigators stated both individuals appeared to be intoxicated and they would not say what happened....
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
3 adults dead in multiple-vehicle crash and fire in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Three adults were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon that involved 10 vehicles, including a Milwaukee Department of Public Works pothole repair truck. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said just after noon, there was first a relatively minor crash at Watertown Plank and Mayfair roads involving the DPW truck.
Waunakee veterinarian accused of abusing multiple animals at clinic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. veterinarian faces multiple allegations of abusing several dogs and a cat that were being treated at his clinic. Dr. Wesley Arnett faces six counts of mistreating animals that all occurred when he owned Waunakee Veterinary Clinic, according to court documents filed on Monday.
3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Wauwatosa fatal crash, victims ID'd; DPW driver at fault, police say
Wauwatosa police say a Milwaukee DPW driver was going 60-70 in a 40 mph zone before striking stopped cars near Mayfair and Wisconsin. Paul Woida, 85, of Milwaukee, Amy Miller, 40, of Cedarburg and the 64-year-old DPW driver died.
Mayfair Crash: Three Dead in Horrific Wauwatosa Accident
Three people are dead in a horrific Mayfair Mall area crash in Wauwatosa after a City of Milwaukee DPW truck crashed into vehicles stopped in traffic, the Wauwatosa police chief says. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis held a news conference on December 13, 2022, revealing that 10 vehicles were involved...
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
Animals seized from Milwaukee home, man charged after 100+ found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with 12 total counts after police said more than 100 animals were rescued from his home Saturday, Dec. 10. Prosecutors accuse 46-year-old Larry McAdoo of keeping a variety of animals – including dogs, turtles and alligators – in poor condition at his home near 9th and Hadley.
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
Autopsy confirms man who crashed into Pecatonica River died as result of crash
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — An autopsy performed last week confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said Tuesday that Eugene Dinger, 73, of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of State Highway 78 on Dec. 7. This marks...
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
Fort warehouse destroyed by fire to be rebuilt
The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan for rebuilding a portion of an Oak Street warehouse that was heavily damaged by fire last year. The Aug. 10, 2021, blaze destroyed the north section of D.B. Oak, located at 700 Oak St. on the city’s north side. The south portion, which served as an office and staging area for several small businesses, was saved.
