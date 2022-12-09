CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.

