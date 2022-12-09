ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Hungary's reforms not enough to unlock EU funds, European Commission says

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary has not implemented enough reforms to improve anti-corruption safeguards to grant Budapest billions of euros worth of EU funds, the European Commission said on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters

