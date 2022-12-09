ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord Vader
5d ago

Delayed only! The state needs more industry besides sports and entertainment. Also they need to pay their share of taxes. Most monies leave the state and what good does it do for the community long term? Nothing!!!

From the Files of The Farmer

Chief Deputy Wallace Laird will retire at the end of this month after 36 years on the job with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. "I'll continue to work for Sheriff (Jack) Strain about two days a week, but the main thing is I want to spend more time with my family," Laird said.
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes

New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
Two Arabi schools closed Thursday after losing power in tornado

Two St. Bernard Parish public schools, Arabi Elementary and the Maumus Center in Arabi, will be closed Thursday because they lost electricity when a tornado ripped through their neighborhoods. All other campuses will be open Thursday, the school system said. None of St. Bernard's schools sustained damage from Wednesday's tornado.
Bridge inspections planned on LA 22 Wednesday and Thursday

PONCHATOULA—Several bridges along LA 22 will be limited to one-lane of travel midweek as DOTD conducts inspections of those structures. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said DOTD is scheduled to inspect a series of bridges between Brown Road and Fairhope Drive on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Starting...
S&WB inks 'smart meter' contract it says will solve water billing woes

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has inked a contract for a $67 million, citywide water meter replacement project, the utility’s solution for long-standing billing accuracy problems. The new “smart meters” are expected to provide hourly readings accessible to customers in user-friendly portals that can also provide alerts...

