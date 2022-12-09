Read full article on original website
Lord Vader
5d ago
Delayed only! The state needs more industry besides sports and entertainment. Also they need to pay their share of taxes. Most monies leave the state and what good does it do for the community long term? Nothing!!!
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Mandeville bypass road, Tammany Trace bridges pulled from St. Tammany Parish budget
Two big ticket items sought by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper -- a Mandeville bypass road to ease traffic on U.S. 190 and the repair or replacement of seven bridges on the popular Tammany Trace -- will not be in St. Tammany's 2023 capital budget, at least not yet.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes kill one in St. Charles, strike St. Bernard community for second time in nine months
A devastating storm that spawned tornadoes across Louisiana left at least three people dead, destroyed houses and entire neighborhoods and cut power to tens of thousands of residents. The storm dealt a cruel second blow Wednesday to Friscoville Avenue in Arabi, still reeling from a powerful twister that struck just...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges those in mobile homes to seek shelter at Terrytown Playground
Terrytown Playground in Jefferson Parish will open at 12 p.m. as a shelter for those in mobile homes to ride out today's inclement weather. The hurricane-grade structure is located at 641 Heritage Avenue in unincorporated Gretna. "Seek alternative shelter if you're in a mobile home," the parish posted on social...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
KTBS
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
an17.com
Cowart confirmed as Tangipahoa Parish Government's new Director of Finance
AMITE—Team Tangipahoa has a new Director of Finance. Missy Cowart, CPA, was nominated by Parish President Robby Miller and confirmed by the Tangipahoa Parish Council to assume the leadership role. She succeeds longtime finance director Jeff McKneely, who has been hired as CFO for the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
St. Bernard Parish residents concerned port expansion could have serious consequences
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced plans to move forward with a $1.8 billion port expansion in Violet, located in St. Bernard Parish. Neighbors, like Janet Perez, don't think Violet is the best option for the port's expansion.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Chief Deputy Wallace Laird will retire at the end of this month after 36 years on the job with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. "I'll continue to work for Sheriff (Jack) Strain about two days a week, but the main thing is I want to spend more time with my family," Laird said.
NOLA.com
French Market Corp. looks to redevelop Elysian Fields parking lots into garage, housing, retail
The French Market Corporation is looking to turn two surface parking lots at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street into a mixed-use, multi-level development that could house a parking garage with ground-floor retail tenants, a music venue, affordable housing units and community resources. The public agency will solicit proposals in...
NOLA.com
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes
New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting. Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens. The discussion...
NOLA.com
Two Arabi schools closed Thursday after losing power in tornado
Two St. Bernard Parish public schools, Arabi Elementary and the Maumus Center in Arabi, will be closed Thursday because they lost electricity when a tornado ripped through their neighborhoods. All other campuses will be open Thursday, the school system said. None of St. Bernard's schools sustained damage from Wednesday's tornado.
an17.com
Bridge inspections planned on LA 22 Wednesday and Thursday
PONCHATOULA—Several bridges along LA 22 will be limited to one-lane of travel midweek as DOTD conducts inspections of those structures. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said DOTD is scheduled to inspect a series of bridges between Brown Road and Fairhope Drive on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Starting...
Governor declares state of emergency
The governor has declared a state of emergency for the storm that hit Louisiana Wednesday; so far it includes the northern parishes impacted overnight
fox8live.com
ZURIK: City to comb through Mayor Cantrell’s hotel upgrades amid Fox 8 investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Fox 8 first started asking questions about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades on some of her trips in 2022, the city now says it will take a closer look to determine if the mayor and a member of her security detail owe taxpayers money.
NOLA.com
More than 30,000 without power in metro area as storms roll through, tornado touches down in Arabi
More than 30,000 New Orleans metro area homes and businesses were without power Wednesday afternoon as storms rolled through from the west, including reports of a tornado touching down in Gretna, Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward. Across Louisiana, about 45,000 customers had lost power to the storms by late...
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
NOLA.com
S&WB inks 'smart meter' contract it says will solve water billing woes
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has inked a contract for a $67 million, citywide water meter replacement project, the utility’s solution for long-standing billing accuracy problems. The new “smart meters” are expected to provide hourly readings accessible to customers in user-friendly portals that can also provide alerts...
