Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs

Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Tom Brady won’t ponder possibility of playing for 49ers in 2023

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in only his second career visit to San Francisco (OK, Santa Clara) had a day to forget. After the game, he didn’t forget a question he’d gotten at a press conference last month. Asked by reporters after the 35-7 loss whether he regrets coming...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. now leaning toward sitting out remainder of 2022

The Buffalo Bills did not end up signing Odell Beckham Jr. In a twist, it now seems like the free-agent receiver won’t end up landing anywhere. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Beckham has shifted his thinking. Instead of signing with a team for the stretch run of 2022, Beckham is now reportedly “leaning toward” sitting out the rest of this year in hopes of striking big during free agency in the spring.

