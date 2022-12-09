Thomas W. “Tom” Brabant, age 70 of Montfort, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville following an apparent heart attack. Tom was born on May 7, 1952, in Troy, New York. He married Pallas Dieter of Livingston on August 26, 1979, at the Cobb United Methodist Church. They were together for 48 years and enjoyed many travels in the U.S. and abroad. Tom was a Semi Truck Driver for many years. He was an amazing handyman who would jump to help his children with any project. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed anything outdoors, boating, fishing, camping and riding his Harley. He enjoyed many winters in Florida. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO