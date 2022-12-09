ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, WI

Kevin Jelle

Kevin Jelle

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Kevin T. Jelle, age 70 passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 23, 1952, the son of Dupont and Marian (Thompson) Jelle. Kevin graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1971. He would go on to work for SyCom in Madison, Cleary Building Corp., and Duluth Trading Company. Kevin was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed watching westerns.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers land first two commitments of Fickell era

MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Luke Fickell since he took over the Wisconsin football program, from bowl prep to creating his coaching staff, figuring out which players are staying and then hitting the recruiting trail. The latter paid off Monday when he...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Mallards release schedule for 2023 season featuring 36 home games

MADISON, Wis. — It may be a bit too cold for peanuts and Cracker Jacks right now, but it’s never too early to get excited about baseball season. The Madison Mallards unveiled their schedule Wednesday for the 2023 season. The Mallards will open the season on Memorial Day, May 29, against the Wausau Woodchucks at 4:05 p.m.
MADISON, WI
Kären Tuhus Oncken

Kären Tuhus Oncken

Kären’s Livestream Service will begin at 2 p.m CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. 1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event”. 2. Click on tribute wall (above) and click on “Live Webcast”. STOUGHTON-Kären Tuhus Oncken, age 88, of Stoughton,...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers, now under Fickell’s leadership, focused on winning bowl game

MADISON, Wis. — To use Luke Fickell’s word, it has been a “whirlwind” since he was introduced as Wisconsin’s head football coach. The new coach has hit the ground running since taking over the program and has had a lot to balance, including how to handle the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month with a handful of Badgers transferring or declaring for the NFL draft.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas W. “Tom” Brabant

Thomas W. “Tom” Brabant, age 70 of Montfort, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville following an apparent heart attack. Tom was born on May 7, 1952, in Troy, New York. He married Pallas Dieter of Livingston on August 26, 1979, at the Cobb United Methodist Church. They were together for 48 years and enjoyed many travels in the U.S. and abroad. Tom was a Semi Truck Driver for many years. He was an amazing handyman who would jump to help his children with any project. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed anything outdoors, boating, fishing, camping and riding his Harley. He enjoyed many winters in Florida. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Quintin L. Urban

Quintin L. Urban

MIDDLETON – Quintin Louis Urban, age 90, went to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1932, in Fond Du Lac, Wis., to Walter and Frieda (Zimmerman) Urban. He married Audrey Weismantel on July 3, 1954. Quintin worked as a schoolteacher...
MIDDLETON, WI
Ruth Arlene Conrad

Ruth Arlene Conrad

Madison- Ruth Arlene (Hoffer) Conrad, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1933, to Joseph and Sadie (Cassell) Hoffer in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. Ruth married Marlin Conrad in November 1952 in Maryland. Ruth was a proud mother and homemaker. She dedicated a...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Edward Allen Jorgensen

FITCHBURG – Edward Allen Jorgensen, age 64, of Fitchburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living. He was born on Aug. 4, 1958, in Monroe, the son of Herbert and Beverly (Wilke) Jorgensen. Edward graduated from Plainfield High School in 1976. He worked in maintenance...
FITCHBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charles “Chuck” Henry Howting

MONONA-Charles Henry “Chuck” Howting, age 79, of Monona, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 11, 1943, to James Henry and Charlotte Alger Howting and was a 1961 graduate of Naperville High School. Chuck was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Colson on Dec. 17, 1970, and she found him to be nearly perfect. They relocated to Monona in 1971, where he worked in the IT field most of his career, including Rayovac, Rural Insurance, and Viking (later Sentry) Insurance. Chuck and Libby raised three children in Monona, all graduates of Monona Grove High School.
MONONA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program. This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Merle Elizabeth Oimoen

BARNEVELD – Merle Elizabeth Oimoen, age 66, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Aug. 7, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Francis and Naomi (Shaw) Andreas. She married Ralph “Gene” Oimoen on May 30, 1986, in Middleton....
BARNEVELD, WI

