Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Related
Channel 3000
Kevin Jelle
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Kevin T. Jelle, age 70 passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 23, 1952, the son of Dupont and Marian (Thompson) Jelle. Kevin graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1971. He would go on to work for SyCom in Madison, Cleary Building Corp., and Duluth Trading Company. Kevin was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed watching westerns.
Channel 3000
Badgers land first two commitments of Fickell era
MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Luke Fickell since he took over the Wisconsin football program, from bowl prep to creating his coaching staff, figuring out which players are staying and then hitting the recruiting trail. The latter paid off Monday when he...
Channel 3000
Mallards release schedule for 2023 season featuring 36 home games
MADISON, Wis. — It may be a bit too cold for peanuts and Cracker Jacks right now, but it’s never too early to get excited about baseball season. The Madison Mallards unveiled their schedule Wednesday for the 2023 season. The Mallards will open the season on Memorial Day, May 29, against the Wausau Woodchucks at 4:05 p.m.
Channel 3000
Kären Tuhus Oncken
Kären’s Livestream Service will begin at 2 p.m CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. 1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event”. 2. Click on tribute wall (above) and click on “Live Webcast”. STOUGHTON-Kären Tuhus Oncken, age 88, of Stoughton,...
Channel 3000
#4 Cuba City tops Belleville in non-conference clash
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Wisconsin football hosting a transfer DL and two quarterbacks
The Wisconsin Badgers have defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy, Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers, and graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong on campus this week.
Channel 3000
Badgers, now under Fickell’s leadership, focused on winning bowl game
MADISON, Wis. — To use Luke Fickell’s word, it has been a “whirlwind” since he was introduced as Wisconsin’s head football coach. The new coach has hit the ground running since taking over the program and has had a lot to balance, including how to handle the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month with a handful of Badgers transferring or declaring for the NFL draft.
Channel 3000
Thomas W. “Tom” Brabant
Thomas W. “Tom” Brabant, age 70 of Montfort, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville following an apparent heart attack. Tom was born on May 7, 1952, in Troy, New York. He married Pallas Dieter of Livingston on August 26, 1979, at the Cobb United Methodist Church. They were together for 48 years and enjoyed many travels in the U.S. and abroad. Tom was a Semi Truck Driver for many years. He was an amazing handyman who would jump to help his children with any project. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed anything outdoors, boating, fishing, camping and riding his Harley. He enjoyed many winters in Florida. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Wisconsin lands a commitment from four-star safety Braedyn Moore
The Wisconsin Badgers add a talented athlete out of Ohio to their 2023 recruiting class.
Channel 3000
Quintin L. Urban
MIDDLETON – Quintin Louis Urban, age 90, went to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1932, in Fond Du Lac, Wis., to Walter and Frieda (Zimmerman) Urban. He married Audrey Weismantel on July 3, 1954. Quintin worked as a schoolteacher...
Channel 3000
Verona knocks off undefeated Middleton in double OT
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Ruth Arlene Conrad
Madison- Ruth Arlene (Hoffer) Conrad, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1933, to Joseph and Sadie (Cassell) Hoffer in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. Ruth married Marlin Conrad in November 1952 in Maryland. Ruth was a proud mother and homemaker. She dedicated a...
Channel 3000
Edward Allen Jorgensen
FITCHBURG – Edward Allen Jorgensen, age 64, of Fitchburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living. He was born on Aug. 4, 1958, in Monroe, the son of Herbert and Beverly (Wilke) Jorgensen. Edward graduated from Plainfield High School in 1976. He worked in maintenance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
Channel 3000
Charles “Chuck” Henry Howting
MONONA-Charles Henry “Chuck” Howting, age 79, of Monona, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 11, 1943, to James Henry and Charlotte Alger Howting and was a 1961 graduate of Naperville High School. Chuck was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Colson on Dec. 17, 1970, and she found him to be nearly perfect. They relocated to Monona in 1971, where he worked in the IT field most of his career, including Rayovac, Rural Insurance, and Viking (later Sentry) Insurance. Chuck and Libby raised three children in Monona, all graduates of Monona Grove High School.
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
WBAY Green Bay
Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program. This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.
Channel 3000
Merle Elizabeth Oimoen
BARNEVELD – Merle Elizabeth Oimoen, age 66, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Aug. 7, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Francis and Naomi (Shaw) Andreas. She married Ralph “Gene” Oimoen on May 30, 1986, in Middleton....
Comments / 0