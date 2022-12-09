We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO