North Carolina State

The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
People

Grandparents Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to North Carolina to See Family for Thanksgiving

Patty Kreher and Joe Kreher were reportedly traveling from St. Louis to visit their grandchildren Two grandparents were killed in a Winston-Salem, N.C., plane crash on their way to see family for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patty Kreher and Joe Kreher of Freeburg, Ill., were flying to the east coast Saturday to visit their son and grandchildren when their plane went down, family told WGHP, adding that the two had made the trip from St. Louis to North Carolina multiple times before. RELATED: 3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes into...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Remains of North Carolina man missing since 2018 found in Nantahala National Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The remains of a Winston-Salem man missing since 2018 were recently found in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Christopher Peter Sexton, 48, was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan. In April 2018, Sexton’s minivan […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
newsnationnow.com

Shots fired near Duke Energy power station in South Carolina

(NewsNation) — Gunshots were fired near a Duke Energy power station in Kershaw County, South Carolina Wednesday night. No one was injured in the incident, and no outages or other damage were reported by the Wateree Hydro Station, according to NewsNation local affiliate WJZY. Duke Energy is working closely...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools releases 2023-24 and 2024-25 student calendars

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools has released the 2023-24 and 2024-25 student calendars. Students will start the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The last day of school will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The calendars reflect a shift to allow the fall academic semester to...
cbs17

Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
DURHAM, NC

