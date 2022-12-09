ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash in Lenexa kills 16-year-old

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old male from Olathe, Kansas, died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash. According to Lenexa Police, 16-year-old Ethan Long was killed in a crash at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive at approximately 8:42 p.m. Tuesday night. A preliminary investigation indicated that the truck was...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crime Stoppers: Shannon Parker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of violating a sex offender registration is wanted in Kansas City. KC Crime Stoppers stated Shannon D. Parker is wanted on a Clay County probation violation. His last known address was in the area of Harlem Road and Broadway Extension. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD, FBI looking for suspect in connection with double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that happened in October. According to the police, 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Woman sentenced to 10 years for killing fiancé

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter after killing her fiancé in June 2021. According to court documents, 41-year-old Eva Olisha Banks stabbed her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes on June 12, 2021, in Leavenworth. Police said Banks called 911 on the day of the incident and asked for assistance because her fiancé had been stabbed.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court

Today, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a look at a heartwarming Christmas celebration that was underway for kids in the KCKPD's Police Athletic League. Mayor, police board president to meet, discuss proposal requesting legal location for sideshows. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. Following a crackdown on illegal car sideshows in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

PAL in KCK holds Christmas celebration

Today, a former KCK police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. Mayor, police board president to meet, discuss proposal requesting legal location for sideshows. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. Following a crackdown on illegal car sideshows in Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FBI adds reward of $10k for information on escaped Cass County inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. They had been in custody at the facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions. Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Missing girl last seen at work found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting mother while her children were home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman while she was inside a KC townhouse with her children. In September, a jury convicted 34-year-old Dmarius M. Bozeman of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU

Infants at the Saint Lukes's Hospital NICU on the Plaza received a special guest visitor to help celebrate their first holiday season. Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help. A small group of three Girl Scouts in Grain Valley created a "Little Free Pantry"...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KCTV 5

Adam Sandler to perform in Kansas City next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adam Sandler will be bringing “his unique brand of comedy and song” to Kansas City, Missouri, next year. According to the T-Mobile Center’s website, the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The website says this event is...
KANSAS CITY, MO

