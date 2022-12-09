Read full article on original website
Motorcycle crash in Lenexa kills 16-year-old
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old male from Olathe, Kansas, died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash. According to Lenexa Police, 16-year-old Ethan Long was killed in a crash at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive at approximately 8:42 p.m. Tuesday night. A preliminary investigation indicated that the truck was...
East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Gunshots fired into multiple Lawrence homes, child’s bed hit by bullet
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department says a child’s bed was hit by a bullet when gunshots were fired into multiple homes last night. Luckily, no one was injured. The police said this happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street. They said...
Crime Stoppers: Shannon Parker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of violating a sex offender registration is wanted in Kansas City. KC Crime Stoppers stated Shannon D. Parker is wanted on a Clay County probation violation. His last known address was in the area of Harlem Road and Broadway Extension. He is...
KCPD, FBI looking for suspect in connection with double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that happened in October. According to the police, 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
After 20+ months, closed-off section of northbound I-35 downtown reopens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Christmas miracle!. Maybe not, but for commuters who rely on driving through downtown, traffic might flow a little easier going forward (knock on wood). The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the northbound section of Interstate 35 from 12th Street to I-70 has...
Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, over 1,600 miles away from home. The team is still looking for the exact location where the new ballpark district will go. The Independence School District just became the largest one in the state, by far, to move to a 4-day school week.
Woman sentenced to 10 years for killing fiancé
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter after killing her fiancé in June 2021. According to court documents, 41-year-old Eva Olisha Banks stabbed her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes on June 12, 2021, in Leavenworth. Police said Banks called 911 on the day of the incident and asked for assistance because her fiancé had been stabbed.
Police: Independence man dead after being struck by wrong-way driver on I-435
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers stated Monday morning a man killed Sunday in a car crash was from Independence, Missouri. The Overland Park Police Department stated that on Sunday, witnesses reported a car driving westbound on eastbound I-435. The wrong-way car then struck a car headed eastbound and approaching...
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court
PAL in KCK holds Christmas celebration
FBI adds reward of $10k for information on escaped Cass County inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail. They had been in custody at the facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions. Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth...
‘Nothing nefarious’: Grant Wahl’s widow says he died from ascending aortic aneurysm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mission, Kansas, native and renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl died Dec. 9 while covering the World Cup. While family initially speculated foul play due to a recent incident of him wearing a rainbow shirt to one of the games in Qatar, his wife put those suspicions to rest Wednesday morning.
Missing girl last seen at work found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting mother while her children were home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman while she was inside a KC townhouse with her children. In September, a jury convicted 34-year-old Dmarius M. Bozeman of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Reaction pours in following news that Independence schools will move to 4-day week
Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU
Adam Sandler to perform in Kansas City next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adam Sandler will be bringing “his unique brand of comedy and song” to Kansas City, Missouri, next year. According to the T-Mobile Center’s website, the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The website says this event is...
