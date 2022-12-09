Read full article on original website
Amarillo Civic Center currently replacing old sewer lines
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expect more sewer line replacements at the Amarillo Civic Center after the currently collapsed line is back in service. Facilities Director Jerry Danforth told the city council Tuesday there are more cast iron pipes that have been corroding since installation at the Civic Center in the 1960′s.
Together We Can 2022: Thanks for helping the hungry in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has announced the final results of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2022. The goal was to reach $250,000 by Saturday, Dec. 10. Just $1 provides 14 meals or 16 pounds of food. The goal was reached and...
City Church asking for hygiene items for Christmas boxes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Everything from toys, to clothes and even hygiene items, City Church is working to pack gift boxes to give to 400 children in the area who are in unfortunate situations. “These are children that will be homeless, they’re staying in homeless shelters. They might be staying...
VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off
VIDEO: Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. In this week's Pay it Forward, Elisa is paying it forward to the High Plains Food Bank! Her donation of $300 will provide 4,200 meals!
VIDEO: City of Amarillo accepting water service payments
VIDEO: Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach.
Center City Hoof Print Christmas outfit decoration contest is now available for voting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City of Amarillo and American Quarter Horse Association is asking residents to vote for their favorite Hoof Print Christmas outfit. The voting has started today, to choose which hoof print had the best Christmas decoration. To see what the decorations look and vote, click...
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for Rockrose Sports Park after The Panhandle Gives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park. This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle...
Project Clean-Up targets North Heights area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Christmas around the corner, Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to keep Amarillo bright and shiny. The Fuller & Sons Construction crew were on a holiday mission and paid a visit to the North Heights area this week. The alley between Northwest 18th and...
Amarillo Public Library hosting Winter Reading Challenge this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge starting this Friday. The challenge is for students four years old through high school. Readers will need to register and pick up a reading log on Dec. 16. at any library location in Amarillo. Then readers will...
Nutrien AG investing thousands in Borger ISD’s AG program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A $150,000 grant from agriculture company, Nutrien AG, made it possible for Borger High School to build a new ag complex, which improves the students overall experience in the field of agriculture. “At our old facility we would have to kind of rely on the weather,...
City officials discuss financial services for new nonprofit to provide night and day shelter facilities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo discussed today providing financial services for a new nonprofit that is proposing a major change to helping the homeless. Existing services aren’t reaching many homeless. Plans for Transformation Park include day and night shelter facilities, bathrooms and other features. The park...
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
Amarillo city council approves to fund senior citizen services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the end of an extended meeting, Amarillo city council is considering how to fund senior citizen services. The staff proposal is to divide $600,000 in federal recovery grant money, the first three will be fully funded and the fourth will be partially funded. “Three full...
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
City of Amarillo and AT&T celebrate groundbreaking project
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network. The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area. They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host winter break camps
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting winter break camps starting next week. The camps are designed for school-aged children and includes arts and crafts, sports, and swimming. Admission is $60 per week and $40 for each additional child. The dates are:. Dec. 19 to Dec. 22.
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
Amarillo Area Foundation asking residents for input on National Broadband Map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16, The City of Amarillo, Amarillo Area Foundation, Connected Nation, local businesses, vested business partners, and nonprofit organizations are asking residents to provide feedback on Panhandle Connected. The FCC’s newly published map does not yet include results from these location challenges and is now taking...
West Plains defeats Dumas 49-41
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves went on the road and took down the Dumas Demons 49-41. The Demons’ Kamryn Cox and West Plains’ Ainsley Hall were among the standout players in the matchup. Watch the highlights above.
Water main break at SW 7th and Harrison
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a water main break at SW 7th and Harrison Street. NewsChannel 10 has contacted City officials of when the main break will be repaired, but have not received a clear time frame when that will be. More information will be given once available.
