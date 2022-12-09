Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys stars, Odell Beckham Jr. attend Mavs' game; Jerry Jones ‘not confident’ in signing without a workout
After his visit with the Dallas Cowboys Monday, NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. attended a Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Odell Beckham Jr. has seemingly been rejected by two of the three NFL teams that he tried to join
ODELL Beckham Jr. has seemingly missed out on the opportunity to join the Buffalo Bills after the AFC leaders signed Cole Beasley. Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys found a new receiver in T.Y. Hilton, likely taking another team Beckham had an interest in out of the OBJ sweepstakes. Beasley...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts does something no other QB has done before as team clinches playoff berth
Jalen Hurts did something no other quarterback has ever done in NFL history as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants and clinched a playoff berth.
Former NFL star Doug Flutie condemned for campaigning with Herschel Walker: 'Sad day'
Football legend Doug Flutie ripped online by former fans for supporting his old teammate Herschel Walker during Georgia's runoff election against Raphael Warnock.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Baker Mayfield reveals the 'gamble' he took before officially joining the Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback revealed he took a "gamble" before he was officially picked up by the team and led them to a win Thursday night.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys agree to one-year deal
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with longtime Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday.
Warriors' Draymond Green on incident: Fan said 'some threatening stuff to my life'
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had an incident with a fan against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night.
Comments / 8