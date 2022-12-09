Read full article on original website
Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
WIFR
Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
Rockford Man Tries to Rob Target, While the Rockford Police Dept Was There
A Rockford man attempted to rob the Target store on East State street, as a bunch of Rockford cops were inside shopping. WREX. So you've see it this time of year, our local law enforcement gathered at a store to buy presents. "Shop with a Cop," it's called a variety of things.
WIFR
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reckless Driver in Winnebago County, Attempting to Run A Vehicle Off the Roadway
Sources are reporting a reckless driver in Winnebago County. It happened this morning along 251, southbound from S Beloit. Suspect vehicle attempted to run a vehicle off the road. Suspect vehicle is a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. White Frost Tricoat in color. Crew Cab 4D. 6.6L V8 CRDI. With...
nbc15.com
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers seized two guns early Tuesday morning after they reported finding two people who were covered in blood at an apartment building on the city’s far west side. Investigators stated both individuals appeared to be intoxicated and they would not say what happened....
nbc15.com
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000...
Photos: Janesville Police searching for suspects in dognapping
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are hoping the public can help them identify two people suspected in a dognapping incident on Monday. According to law enforcement, a man and a woman entered the Petland, at 2021 Humes Road, at 3:30 p.m. The woman then stashed a brown Dachshund puppy under her coat and left […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County.
Many sources are reporting multiple criminal damage/theft reports in Winnebago County. The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County. Christmas lights and displays that have either been destroyed or stolen. Most of the reports are saying that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. Many of the victims feel...
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
Truck crashes into Rockford building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening. Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived. There was no word on if there […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Business Robbed, Police Asking For The Communities Help With Footage
On Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:03 a.m. the Belvidere Police Department was dispatched to the Mobil Gas Station located at 1741 Pearl Street, Belvidere, Illinois 61008, for a robbery to the business. Belvidere Police Officers and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and began searching the...
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
WIFR
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning robbery has Belvidere police reaching out to neighbors in the search for a suspect. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, police dispatched to the Mobil gas station on Pearl Street in Belvidere for a robbery report. According to authorities, a black man roughly 6′1′'...
x1071.com
South Wayne Teen Cited for Speeding and THC
A South Wayne teen was cited for a drug charge on Sunday around 9:15 pm after Green County Deputies stopped 18 year old Mackenzie Bechtolt for speeding on County Highway B in Cadiz Township. After further investigation, Green County Deputies also cited Bechtolt for possession of THC. She was released with a future court date.
