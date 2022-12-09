Read full article on original website
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
'They were wasted': Resistance fighter vividly details how he killed drunk Russian soldiers
In a CNN exclusive, Sam Kiley speaks to Kherson resistance fighters that helped liberate the Ukrainian city from Russia.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Daily Beast
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
Brittney Griner 'represents the best of America,' White House says, silent on death of Border Patrol agent
The White House said Brittney Griner "represents the best of America," after agreeing on a prisoner exchange with Russia to swap the two-time Olympian with arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Putin Has Escape Plan to Venezuela if Russia Loses War: Former Speechwriter
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception," Abbas Gallyamov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
