@realKandy
5d ago

That's rich. Afterward getting busted red handed and got away with collusion and destruction of the country now you're calling it out!? Not that Elon Musk will save the country but it's a start

Patrick Reedy
4d ago

Theses socialist dictator's are going to force law abiding citizens become Criminal's, They are doing the exact same thing as the British people done the colonist where everything was taxed again and again and again , They keep taking until you are homeless and broke.

Dr. Sloan
4d ago

They all condemn once the gig is up. Until then they abuse the criminal enterprise that is the leftist socialist media machine.

