ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PO6aq_0jdAmPzk00

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony and is in United States custody after a prisoner exchange .

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert found out about Griner's return with the rest of the country but was informed of a potential release beforehand.

“I kind of knew for a couple of days that something might be happening, but you never know until it happens in that moment because things can fall through at the last minute. In that moment, I was emotional and that’s all I can say," Engelbert said during the Thursday press conference.

OPINION: The power of love: Cherelle Griner is biggest hero in Brittney Griner's release

'BG IS FREE': Emotional reactions to Brittney Griner's release

If Griner were to make a return to the Mercury and the WNBA, the decision would be completely up to her. Griner received a lot of support from fellow WNBA players. Engelbert was among those who received a letter from Griner during Griner's imprisonment.

"I think the players will want to see her and they’ll fly anywhere to go see her," Engelbert said. "We’re going to give some time and space, but she’ll know we’re all ready to help."

Engelbert doesn't want to rush Griner into making a decision on her playing future and will give Griner time as she readjusts. Griner will be reunited with her wife, Cherelle, along with her parents in Texas. Griner will receive mental and physical evaluation and care through a repatriation system and can access other mental health resources from the league.

“We’re obviously going to respect the privacy of this intricate and critical time of her coming back home," Engelbert said. "I’d love to call her and see her, but we’re going to give her the appropriate space and time for that. We’ll follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA and our players."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQbIR_0jdAmPzk00
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives between Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and center Liz Cambage (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri, AP

After the news broke Thursday morning, the Mercury released the following statement on Griner's return to the U.S.:

"Miraculously, mercifully, the count of days detained has ended at 294, and our friend, our sister is headed back home where she belongs. The emotions for our organization, just like for our fans and so many across the world, are those of joyous celebration, deep gratitude, grief for the time lost, and sincere hope for all families still awaiting the return of a loved one. ...The fight to bring her home has illustrated the power of the WNBA, its players, platform, and mission. We no longer have to Bring BG Home – she’s on her way. "

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner

Comments / 55

D... T..
4d ago

Why celebrate a law breaking American hating brat getting attention for what. Should have rotted in Russia. Biden has left so many behind and focused on the attention for a basketball player, what an embarrassment. Now we put two criminals out on the streets.

Reply(8)
17
Mark McCormack
4d ago

BG is not returning to basketball. she going to whiore herself out to the likes of Harper collins for a book deal, then she will move onto the Oprah for a TV interview deal & work her way down the line hawking her book(s) all the while being a guest speaker- for a fee.yeah, she just hit easy street.

Reply(2)
17
standtall
4d ago

by no means is she a hero she had drugs on her now I like to see what the WNBA commissioner is going to do about that she is not a victim

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia

Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseLeBron James Pens Letter Calling For...
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support

It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk

Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks

The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home

Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Return Is Just the Beginning

The dark cloud that followed the women's basketball community for 10 months finally lifted on the morning of December 8, as WNBA players, coaches, and supporters heard the news they had been waiting for: Brittney Griner was free. The WNBA star spent nine months in a Russian prison and one...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

711K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy