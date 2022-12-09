ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut following 'All Too Well' short film success

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Amid speculation of an Oscars campaign for her "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift is aiming even higher with her directorial aspirations: The singer, songwriter and occasional actress is adding feature film writer and director to her resume.

Swift, 32, has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Friday. More details about the film will be announced at a later date.

The announcement comes a day after Swift released a behind-the-scenes video from the "All Too Well" set , showing off her directing chops.

"The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I'll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot," Swift captioned the video on social media . "I loved every second of it and I will always remember it."

"All Too Well: The Short Film" debuted in November 2021, serving as a 14-minute music video for Swift's 10-minute version of "All Too Well," part of her "Red (Taylor's Version)" album. The short film, which debuted online, had a brief theatrical release and screened at the 2022 Tribeca and Toronto International Film Festivals, making it eligible for the upcoming Academy Awards.

The short film has collected several accolades, including American Music Awards favorite music video; MTV Europe Music Awards best video; MTV Video Music Awards best direction, best longform video and video of the year; and a nomination for best music video at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement.

Over the summer, Swift hinted at directorial aspirations while speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival .

“It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature,” Swift said. “But I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale – I loved making a film that was so intimate, with a crew that was relatively small and a really solid group of people that I really trusted.”

Swift has also directed music videos for her songs "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled," both released this fall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut following 'All Too Well' short film success

