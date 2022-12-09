ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMTCw

New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Chapel near Hillside Cemetery expected to be torn down

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Folks who drive on M-43 past the Hillside Cemetery near Plainwell noticed Wednesday that an excavator and a dumpster were near the chapel. The chapel is expected to be torn down due to building's condition with lead paint peeling off and rot on the inside, according to a long-time cemetery employee.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

High school students hold food drives to support Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students from two Kalamazoo high schools joined together to help the community struggling with food insecurity. Kalamazoo Central High School and Loy Norrix High School hosted a youth food drive Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Helping the community: First...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
PORTAGE, MI

