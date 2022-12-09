Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
Chapel near Hillside Cemetery expected to be torn down
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Folks who drive on M-43 past the Hillside Cemetery near Plainwell noticed Wednesday that an excavator and a dumpster were near the chapel. The chapel is expected to be torn down due to building's condition with lead paint peeling off and rot on the inside, according to a long-time cemetery employee.
18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Wayland woman in critical condition after crash in Georgetown Township, deputies say
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Wayland woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township. The woman ran a red light...
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
High school students hold food drives to support Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students from two Kalamazoo high schools joined together to help the community struggling with food insecurity. Kalamazoo Central High School and Loy Norrix High School hosted a youth food drive Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Helping the community: First...
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The bond payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's $95 million justice center project currently under construction.
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
Battle Creek Police searching for suspect accused of threatening to kill woman
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charges were filed against a man who allegedly choked a woman and put a gun to her head, threatening to kill her, according to the Battle Creek Police. The incident happened around 12:26 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Oakbrook Boulevard in The Arbors apartments near Capital Avenue.
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
