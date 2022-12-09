ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

By DJ Byrnes
 5 days ago
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government.

TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal colony for women 200 miles west of Moscow.

Brittney Griner post-release from Russian custody. [ TMZ ]
“It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner’s lawyers, told ESPN . “She should have waited until New Year’s Day.”

Biden faced criticism from several online sources for freeing Griner in the swap over former United States Marine Paul Whelan. The Whelan family heralded Biden’s decision to free Griner while the marine himself blasted the president for letting him rot.

The WNBA star plead guilty in January to attempting to bring medical hashish oil aboard a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team. She pled guilty to the charges and was set to serve nine years in a maximum security penal colony. Some online fans credited actor Vin Diesel for bringing Griner home by Christmas.

Comments / 1535

Me sooooooo crazy!!!
5d ago

Great. Now we have to listen to her cry for the next 2 years. Why in the Hell would anybody want her back.

Reply(157)
724
Janice Ferrier
5d ago

It’s disgusting that an America hating person should be held higher than an U.S. soldier who is serving and performing his duties….nothing and no one should be above that….and to release a known criminal…for any reason…one who has killed before and most certainly will kill again…is absolutely ludicrous…Biden should be held accountable…act of treason

Reply(43)
418
C_Mc
5d ago

Wait until merchant of death delivers weapons to be used against the US. Biden just gave Russia the go ahead instead of saying no deal unless they gave us Whelan and Marc Fogel. So now the US frees terrorists to act against the US. There’s ZERO REASON for trading for Griner alone. Biden has zero brains!!

Reply(13)
138
