Galena Pass Closed by Avalanche North of Ketchum
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The pass over Galena Summit remains closed Monday morning after an avalanche covered the highway on Sunday. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, State Highway 75 was shut down Sunday morning because of an avalanche. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the Galena Lodge bellow the pass was accessible. A storm hit the area around the Wood River Valley during the weekend increasing the avalanche danger. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for the weekend due to the amount of snow and conditions favorable for an avalanche. The sheriff's office warned citizens to avoid several areas because of the avalanche danger while other areas, like Warm Springs Road, was blocked because of an avalanche.
