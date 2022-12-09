ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Why Boston is requiring businesses to turn on TV closed captioning

In case you missed it, here's a look at yesterday's grand opening and what local residents and elected officials are saying about the five new stations.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Gingerbread houses brace for climate change at Boston architecture exhibition

What happens when you give heaps of sugar to a bunch of architects (and a few civilians) and ask them to solve climate change? You get the Boston Society for Architecture's annual gingerbread competition, and a lot of whimsical creations — from a gingerbread brownstone perched on Toblerone pylons, to a frosted duck boat rescuing Boston landmarks from rising seas.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston proposes ambitious renovation for Franklin Park

The city of Boston is releasing the Franklin Park Action Plan, which outlines a vision for renovating that space for the community. The city has earmarked more than $23 million for the improvements to the largest park in Boston, and also created a $5 million trust for park maintenance. Three...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Revere rallies around Morocco amid historic World Cup run

With the U.S. knocked out of the 2022 men's World Cup, it's hard to resist a good underdog story — with a local angle, no less.
REVERE, MA
WBUR

Boston watchdog agency flags lack of competition among school bus contract bids

The Boston Finance Commission wants the city to delay finalizing a new five-year contract with its current school bus provider. The watchdog agency for city finances takes issue with the fact that Boston Public Schools received only one bid, which came from the current provider, Transdev. The company's proposal was nearly $17.5 million for a 5-year term with the option to extend by a year three separate times.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Local artist stages demonstration inspired by protesters in China

Late last month, Chinese citizens took up a creative means of protest over the nation’s strict “zero-COVID” policy. In a place with little tolerance for large public demonstrations, protesters have been holding up blank pieces of paper. Their ingenuity inspired a local artist Yolanda He Yang to stage a public art demonstration to subtly communicate their dissent.
HARVARD, MA
WBUR

Natick cop pleads guilty to inappropriately touching dispatcher in incident initially kept secret

A Natick police officer accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a dispatcher in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger sentenced Officer James Quilty to three years probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender and stay away from the victim, according to a joint statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's office and Natick police.
NATICK, MA

