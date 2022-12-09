Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
WBUR
Ahead of Miss America competition, Miss Mass. winners on empowerment in the pageant industry
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As the holiday season and festivities get underway, we discuss how to consume alcohol responsibly and ways to support people who are battling alcohol use disorders, and those who choose not to drink alcoholic beverages at social gatherings.
WBUR
Why Boston is requiring businesses to turn on TV closed captioning
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Day 2 of the Green Line Extension. In case you missed it, here's a look at yesterday's grand opening and what local residents and elected officials are saying about the five new stations.
WBUR
Gingerbread houses brace for climate change at Boston architecture exhibition
What happens when you give heaps of sugar to a bunch of architects (and a few civilians) and ask them to solve climate change? You get the Boston Society for Architecture's annual gingerbread competition, and a lot of whimsical creations — from a gingerbread brownstone perched on Toblerone pylons, to a frosted duck boat rescuing Boston landmarks from rising seas.
WBUR
Boston proposes ambitious renovation for Franklin Park
The city of Boston is releasing the Franklin Park Action Plan, which outlines a vision for renovating that space for the community. The city has earmarked more than $23 million for the improvements to the largest park in Boston, and also created a $5 million trust for park maintenance. Three...
WBUR
Worcester's new true crime podcast, and a course at Harvard Divinity School about forgiveness
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 13. Yazmin Amer is our host. A new podcast called "Unsolved: Worcester" is taking a look at some of that city's unsolved murders and missing persons cases. We talk about the project, and about the psychology and ethics of true crime. There...
WBUR
Christmas trees in short supply this season. Experts blame drought and Great Recession
If you're just starting your Christmas decorating, you may have a harder time finding the perfect tree for your living room this year. Many places in Greater Boston have already sold out or have sparser supplies than usual. And even when you can find a tree, expect to pay more.
WBUR
Revere rallies around Morocco amid historic World Cup run
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We don’t like to take sides in this newsletter. But with the U.S. knocked out of the 2022 men’s World Cup, it’s hard to resist a good underdog story — with a local angle, no less.
WBUR
New data from Chelsea reveals how residents in need spent money given to them from the city
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 12. Yasmin Amer is our host. The city of Chelsea is bringing back the 2020 program called Chelsea Eats, which gave residents a debit card with funds and allowed them to use it however they saw fit. We discuss a study that examined what residents purchased with those cards, and what the current needs of the community are.
WBUR
Boston watchdog agency flags lack of competition among school bus contract bids
The Boston Finance Commission wants the city to delay finalizing a new five-year contract with its current school bus provider. The watchdog agency for city finances takes issue with the fact that Boston Public Schools received only one bid, which came from the current provider, Transdev. The company's proposal was nearly $17.5 million for a 5-year term with the option to extend by a year three separate times.
WBUR
Local artist stages demonstration inspired by protesters in China
Late last month, Chinese citizens took up a creative means of protest over the nation’s strict “zero-COVID” policy. In a place with little tolerance for large public demonstrations, protesters have been holding up blank pieces of paper. Their ingenuity inspired a local artist Yolanda He Yang to stage a public art demonstration to subtly communicate their dissent.
WBUR
Natick cop pleads guilty to inappropriately touching dispatcher in incident initially kept secret
A Natick police officer accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a dispatcher in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger sentenced Officer James Quilty to three years probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender and stay away from the victim, according to a joint statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's office and Natick police.
