Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG), and Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/30/22, Ferguson PLC will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.75 on 2/3/23, and Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $114.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for FERG to open 0.57% lower in price and for CRBG to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

18 HOURS AGO