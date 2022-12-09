ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
COLUMBIA, SC
CIU names executive vice president as acting President

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia International University has appointed its executive vice president as acting university president while its current president, Dr. Mark Smith, recovers from surgery, the school's Board of Trustees announced Monday. Officials said Executive Vice President Dr. Rick Christman was unanimously selected to serve in place...
COLUMBIA, SC
Residents in Lexington dealing with mailing issues

Three days and no mail. That's what neighbors in Lexington are dealing with as their mail isn't being delivered at the right time, and sometimes delivered to the wrong address. “We can go two or three days without mail", said Rosalind Grossman. The issue has mostly been present at Carrington...
LEXINGTON, SC
Tuesday Tails: Brew, Generic and Bebe

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Brew is an approximately three year old sweet male pup. He gets a small burst of energy but then settles down nicely, just wanting to hangout by your side. Brew has been working with a trainer and is doing good learning basic commands, he also...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
LEXINGTON, SC
Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
SUMTER, SC
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC

