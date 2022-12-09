Read full article on original website
wach.com
Serve & Connect honors death of Officer Greg Alia on 8th annual Greg Alia Day
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For the eighth year in a row, a non-profit is honoring the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty. To do that, they are taking time to honor and serve those who are still on duty. The group, Serve & Connect, was founded...
wach.com
14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
wach.com
South Carolina inmates make more than 3,000 Christmas gifts for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Inmates across the state are trying to make a difference on the outside from behind prison walls. More than 3,000 gifts made by inmates were delivered to long-term care facilities all across the state by corrections workers. Peggy Medley got a special delivery on Monday.
wach.com
CIU names executive vice president as acting President
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia International University has appointed its executive vice president as acting university president while its current president, Dr. Mark Smith, recovers from surgery, the school's Board of Trustees announced Monday. Officials said Executive Vice President Dr. Rick Christman was unanimously selected to serve in place...
wach.com
WACH FOX Exclusive: Injured Sumter County deputy still recovering, honored with grant
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A Sumter County deputy, wounded in the line of duty, is being honored in a major way. “I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” said Sgt. Blake Weathersbee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. That was Weathersbee's first thought...
wach.com
Residents in Lexington dealing with mailing issues
Three days and no mail. That's what neighbors in Lexington are dealing with as their mail isn't being delivered at the right time, and sometimes delivered to the wrong address. “We can go two or three days without mail", said Rosalind Grossman. The issue has mostly been present at Carrington...
wach.com
DHEC, Prisma Health collaborate on free drive-thru Flu vaccination site in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in Columbia in response to the most active flu season South Carolina has witnessed in a decade. Vaccinations are currently available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4...
wach.com
'It's a roach heaven': Tenants forced to move out of insect-infested apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Roaches and mold invading an apartment complex in Columbia, forcing tenants to find new homes just months after signing their leases. Some of them turned to WACH FOX News because they don’t want the same thing to happen to others. “It’s Heaven for roaches,...
wach.com
Columbia Fire working to fix cut gas line on Spears Creek Church Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to repair a cut natural gas line in northeast Richland County on Monday. Officials say expect delays on or near Spears Creek Church Road and Liberty Ridge Drive. There are no injuries, but drivers are encouraged to seek...
wach.com
Columbia leaders say old car wash's property could be key to reducing Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Flooding is a major issue in the Columbia Five Points area. Now the city says it’s trying to do something about it and the location of an old car wash could be the key. When it rains water typically flows down Gervais Street...
wach.com
"Bring a smile to a young person's face:" Christmas comes early for Midlands foster kids
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Richland County Foster Parent Association to make sure every child gets to celebrate Christmas this year. 62 boxes packed with personalized gifts were picked up by DSS officials on...
wach.com
Midlands man facing murder charge in connection to missing Aiken Co. mother of four
AIKEN COUNTY, SC — A Midlands man is now facing murder charges in connection to the disappearance of an Aiken county mother of four who has been missing since August. These new charges coming after the family and investigators faced the suspect in court on Monday. A shattered reality...
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Brew, Generic and Bebe
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Brew is an approximately three year old sweet male pup. He gets a small burst of energy but then settles down nicely, just wanting to hangout by your side. Brew has been working with a trainer and is doing good learning basic commands, he also...
wach.com
Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
wach.com
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
wach.com
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
wach.com
Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
wach.com
Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
